ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s

Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queensbury, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hornell, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Dresden, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Ny Couple Arrested#Grand Larceny
WNYT

Two people injured during fight on commercial bus

A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center

We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WNYT

Albany man charged with $5 robbery of woman at Burger King

Albany police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Burger King. Police say 23-year-old Dejeir Coleman stole $5 from a woman in a Burger King parking lot at knife point. Police say Coleman approached a woman and demanded money while threatening her if she didn’t comply. Police...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy