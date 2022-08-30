Read full article on original website
Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s
Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
Ballston Spa man accused of DWI, drug possession
A traffic stop on the I-87 Northway on Thursday ended in felony charges for a Ballston Spa man, who allegedly had cocaine on him.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Schenectady Woman Nabbed 2 Years After Stealing Rental Car, Police Say
A woman from the region is facing charges, nearly two years after she allegedly stole a rental car from Georgia, authorities said. State police in Washington County spotted the vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on Main Street in Kingsbury. Troopers discovered it had been reported stolen from...
Albany man allegedly throws gun onto school property
A 19-year-old Albany man who allegedly ran from police and threw a loaded handgun onto school property on Thursday has been arrested.
Police: Cohoes man found with meth during traffic stop
A Cohoes man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The Cohoes Police Department said Joseph Scott, 32, was arrested on September 3.
Albany Police: Woman shot in back on Lark Drive
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly took place early Friday morning on Lark Drive.
Two people injured during fight on commercial bus
A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
Police: Albany search warrant nets narcotics, arrest
An Albany man was jailed on Friday after he allegedly sold narcotics from his home on Hamilton Street.
Sword attack suspect stored machete at homeless center
We’re learning more about Monday’s vicious attack in Albany. 13 investigates reviewed the court file of the man accused of attacking Jon Romano with a sword. It happened at Community Connections, a drop-in center for the homeless. According to the documents, Randall Mason slashed Romano’s head as well...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Albany man arrested after knifepoint robbery
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly committed a robbery.
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in North Adams
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.
Albany man charged with $5 robbery of woman at Burger King
Albany police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Burger King. Police say 23-year-old Dejeir Coleman stole $5 from a woman in a Burger King parking lot at knife point. Police say Coleman approached a woman and demanded money while threatening her if she didn’t comply. Police...
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
Albany felon convicted on ammunition, drug charges
After a three-day trial, a federal jury found Mikal Smith, 28, of Albany guilty on Wednesday of unlawfully possessing ammunition as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute crack.
Albany man named as victim of Cambridge Motel shooting
The victim of Sunday night's shooting at the Cambridge Motel has been identified by police as Jeremy D. May, 46, of Albany.
NYSP: Pair arrested for shoplifting in Queensbury
New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions
31 Granville horses removed from unsafe conditions, woman charged.
