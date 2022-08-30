ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,00 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog.
What to do in San Francisco this week?

Midautumn in Korea is when people visit their ancestral hometowns to celebrate and share the bounties of a good harvest. So many people travel over this holiday, it often creates Seoul’s biggest annual traffic jams. Hopefully, getting to the Presidio will be a bit easier for S.F.’s fourth annual Chuseok, the largest harvest festival of its kind in the Bay Area. View the rituals of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony, take part in the super popular Korean version of the foxtrot, watch K-pop dancers tackle the steps to BTS and Blackpink or get hyped for Korean-American rappers Year of the Ox. Or, like everyone else, go for the food and make it an afternoon of Korean barbecue, noodles and makgeolli (Korean rice wine). Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Parade Lawn, The Presidio, S.F., Free. koreancentersf.org.
