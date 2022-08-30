Midautumn in Korea is when people visit their ancestral hometowns to celebrate and share the bounties of a good harvest. So many people travel over this holiday, it often creates Seoul’s biggest annual traffic jams. Hopefully, getting to the Presidio will be a bit easier for S.F.’s fourth annual Chuseok, the largest harvest festival of its kind in the Bay Area. View the rituals of a traditional Korean wedding ceremony, take part in the super popular Korean version of the foxtrot, watch K-pop dancers tackle the steps to BTS and Blackpink or get hyped for Korean-American rappers Year of the Ox. Or, like everyone else, go for the food and make it an afternoon of Korean barbecue, noodles and makgeolli (Korean rice wine). Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Main Parade Lawn, The Presidio, S.F., Free. koreancentersf.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO