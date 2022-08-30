ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo County, IA

Lily Valley
4d ago

Give me a break! Iowa needs to get with the program and make it legal. We have real criminals in DC and all the 3 letter agencies who need to be shipped to GITMO! Why is this even a story dumbo’s!

the Judge
4d ago

There are over 60 US Patents recognizing it as Medicine so Schedule 1 is invalid!!!… schedule 1 says drugs with no medicinal value so then arresting us for it is invalid…

KIMT

Lottery fraud ends in probation for North Iowa man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for lottery fraud in North Iowa. Richard Lee Pierce, 40 of Ventura, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Pierce received a deferred judgment and this conviction will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes his sentence.
VENTURA, IA
KIMT

Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Second man sentenced for Floyd County thefts

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A second and final sentence is issued over a string of Floyd County thefts. Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 30 of Clear Lake, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday,...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence

MASON CITY — A Mason City man sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a habitual drunk driver has lost an appeal of his sentence. 63-year-old McKinley Dudley was pulled over in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania on the evening of March 22nd 2021 by a deputy who saw his vehicle did not have tail lights. Dudley was taken into custody after sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined that he was under the influence.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty. Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder

OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester man charged with federal gun crime

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

County Road 101 project nears completion in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In Olmsted County a 10-ton roadway, multi-use trail, and roundabout are reaching the finish line at the intersection of County Road 101 and Country Road 1. After being closed since late June the project is moving along smoothly according to the Olmsted County Public Works Department.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

