MASON CITY — A Mason City man sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a habitual drunk driver has lost an appeal of his sentence. 63-year-old McKinley Dudley was pulled over in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania on the evening of March 22nd 2021 by a deputy who saw his vehicle did not have tail lights. Dudley was taken into custody after sobriety tests were conducted and it was determined that he was under the influence.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO