Our Saturday will be hot and humid, with storms likely.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have been a bit quiet the past few days, but that is likely to change today. Gulf moisture is back, and 60-70% rain chances are back with it for our Saturday. The storms will pop up in the afternoon so be flexible with your plans once the storms build. Highs will be near 90.
Hot day with increasing rain chances; tropical developments no threats to U.S.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen several hot days in a row on the Gulf Coast, and today will be pretty hot as well. Projected highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon. Rain coverage will increase to 50% so more of you will see heavy rain and lightning. The morning hours should be mostly dry. Expect storms to pop up in greater numbers this afternoon. Most of these storms will fade out this evening so there shouldn’t be any major problems for high school football games tonight, but i’d still bring the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Rain coverage increases into the 60-70% range as we move into the Labor Day weekend so Plan B’s will be needed if you have outdoor plans for the unofficial end of summer.
Slightly drier air is in the picture for our area temporarily

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Slightly drier air is in the picture for our area temporarily, but moisture will return on Friday. We are tracking a weak surface front that will stall over the area Friday and this weekend. This will bring increasing rain chances back into the forecast for our area. Rain chances are especially high Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday.
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Tiger sharks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including tiger sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
Shark Week Series: Meet the sharks of the Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including shark species. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch.  More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
Gulf Shores bridge on again - for the third time

Negotiations with the toll bridge company fall through﻿. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The on-again, off-again Alabama Department of Transportation bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is on for the third time. The state announced the estimated $80 million bridge project would be on the bid letting list...
Expansion makes OWA a year-round destination

Rising 114 feet above Baldwin County, Rollin’ Thunder’s passengers can view the Gulf of Mexico all the way from Foley. But not for long. Within seconds, roller coaster fans plunge 56 mph through twisted paths, hairpin turns, and a harrowing straightway. Passengers disembarking the expansive blue track all agree – Tropic Falls at OWA rocks.
ALDOT moves forward with Intracoastal bridge plans

GULF SHORES – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said a decision by the Alabama Department of Transportation to go ahead with a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway will create another free route to the island and relieve traffic congestion and help accommodate continued growth. “While some try to...
PJ’s Coffee expanding to Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -PJ’s Coffee is expanding to Tillman’s Corner! We talked with Dalton Dodich, Managing Partner of the location, about this new addition to the family across the Mobile area. You can check out their new location at 5000 Rangeline Xing Dr. S, Mobile, AL 36619. It...
