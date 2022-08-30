Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Our Saturday will be hot and humid, with storms likely.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. We have been a bit quiet the past few days, but that is likely to change today. Gulf moisture is back, and 60-70% rain chances are back with it for our Saturday. The storms will pop up in the afternoon so be flexible with your plans once the storms build. Highs will be near 90.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hot day with increasing rain chances; tropical developments no threats to U.S.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve seen several hot days in a row on the Gulf Coast, and today will be pretty hot as well. Projected highs will be in the low 90s this afternoon. Rain coverage will increase to 50% so more of you will see heavy rain and lightning. The morning hours should be mostly dry. Expect storms to pop up in greater numbers this afternoon. Most of these storms will fade out this evening so there shouldn’t be any major problems for high school football games tonight, but i’d still bring the rain gear just to be on the safe side. Rain coverage increases into the 60-70% range as we move into the Labor Day weekend so Plan B’s will be needed if you have outdoor plans for the unofficial end of summer.
WALA-TV FOX10
Slightly drier air is in the picture for our area temporarily
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Slightly drier air is in the picture for our area temporarily, but moisture will return on Friday. We are tracking a weak surface front that will stall over the area Friday and this weekend. This will bring increasing rain chances back into the forecast for our area. Rain chances are especially high Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday.
Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Tiger sharks
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including tiger sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
WKRG
Tropical Depression 5 strengthens into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Tropical Depression 5 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Danielle in the northern Atlantic, but is not a threat to the United States or the News 5 area. It is moving to the east at 2 mph and is expected to loop around to continue moving...
Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. More News from WRBL Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day travel rush begins in Port City with backups and delays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holiday travel rush is underway and according to travel experts it’s expected to be the busiest Labor Day for travel in three years -- getting back p to pre-pandemic travel levels. From I-10 to the Bayway and everywhere in between -- just about every...
WALA-TV FOX10
New bridge on South Craft Highway opens, includes pedestrian path
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - After months of construction, a new bridge on South Craft Highway opened Friday to serve drivers and pedestrians. The newly-constructed bridge over Toulmins Spring Branch includes a pedestrian path. Mobile County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. Work to replace the old bridge took about...
Gulf Shores bridge on again - for the third time
Negotiations with the toll bridge company fall through. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The on-again, off-again Alabama Department of Transportation bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is on for the third time. The state announced the estimated $80 million bridge project would be on the bid letting list...
alabamaliving.coop
Expansion makes OWA a year-round destination
Rising 114 feet above Baldwin County, Rollin’ Thunder’s passengers can view the Gulf of Mexico all the way from Foley. But not for long. Within seconds, roller coaster fans plunge 56 mph through twisted paths, hairpin turns, and a harrowing straightway. Passengers disembarking the expansive blue track all agree – Tropic Falls at OWA rocks.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Great accomplishment’; USA constructing tower to receive signals from satellite in space
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - University of South Alabama says they want to improve radio signals for your devices, and they’re doing this with a satellite that is ‘out of this world’... literally. JagSat-1 is a satellite created by both USA students and professors. It was launched to...
10 best places for a cold beer during the Labor Day Weekend in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG)- Labor Day weekend is right around the corner and several patrons may be looking for the best place to grab an ice-cold beer. WKRG News 5 has looked into the best breweries to grab a brew in Pensacola during the Labor Day weekend, according to Yelp. 10. Big Top Brewing Company – […]
Pensacola’s Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is dedicated to rescuing exotic birds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is a non-profit dedicated to rescuing exotic birds from across the country. The founder, Sandy Carl Kirkconnell, the son of a Honduran man and an American woman, grew up on a little island off the coast of Honduras. “Carl grew up being surrounded by green-winged macaws, […]
gulfcoastmedia.com
ALDOT moves forward with Intracoastal bridge plans
GULF SHORES – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said a decision by the Alabama Department of Transportation to go ahead with a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway will create another free route to the island and relieve traffic congestion and help accommodate continued growth. “While some try to...
‘Old 31’: New brewery opens in Spanish Fort after COVID-19 fight
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A new brewery is open for business in the Eastern Shore and it’s called “Old 31”. Meet Nick and Brittney Pronesti, originally from Oregon, who moved to Baldwin County eleven years ago and always wanted to open a brewery. They finally decided to follow that dream in 2020, drawing up […]
Improvements are being made at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama is one of the biggest attractions here along the Gulf Coast, even in the state.. even the whole region. Every year, visitors and locals alike visit Battleship Memorial Park and all the attractions around the ship. Rhonda Davis with the Battleship Memorial Park lets us know what’s happening […]
utv44.com
AL tourism booming, nearly half comes from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly half of Alabama's record-breaking tourism revenue is coming from Baldwin County's coast. Alabama’s tourist season came back in full force in 2022 as 8 million visitors spent $7.3 billion in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. This week, Governor Kay Ivey touted just...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. traffic impacting tourism scores, Gulf Shores seeking solution
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County's beaches may provide nearly half of Alabama's tourism revenue, but the city of Gulf Shores is working to keep it that way. Gulf Shores officials said they're getting negative feedback regarding ease of travel and traffic congestion from visitors. The combination of...
WALA-TV FOX10
PJ’s Coffee expanding to Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -PJ’s Coffee is expanding to Tillman’s Corner! We talked with Dalton Dodich, Managing Partner of the location, about this new addition to the family across the Mobile area. You can check out their new location at 5000 Rangeline Xing Dr. S, Mobile, AL 36619. It...
