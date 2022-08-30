ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 8/30/22 03:49

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels.

The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2.

According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.

As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.

Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in.

Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months.

Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
