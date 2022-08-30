Read full article on original website
A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game
A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
First Dwarf - Exclusive Announcement Trailer
Check out this exclusive announcement trailer for First Dwarf, a new action RPG adventure developed by Star Drifters on Unreal Engine 5. Get your first look at the floating lands of Driftland and meet dwarven engineer, Tru, and his friendly dragon, Ragna. A powerful entity threatens the future of the kingdom, and you'll play as Tru in the trusty duo as you gather resources, build bases to set up defenses, upgrade your armor, and uncover secrets in this mysterious world.
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, & More - September 2022
September is already here and with it comes new shows and movies for you to dive into. From Star Wars, to Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, there’s some really great content coming your way this month!. Cobra Kai Season 5 is coming to Netflix this month...
Every Major Player in the Premier Episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Galadriel - Morfydd Clark A brave elven warrior with a thirst for vengeance burning in her heart, Galadriel is a powerful fighter and determined leader. Though she longs for peace, she's driven by a greater purpose, one that goes back to a terrible loss. Her impressive combat skills make her a force to be feared, but it's her self belief and confidence that make her a true force to be reckoned with. These first two episodes reveal a new side to the enigmatic character fans first met in Fellowship of the Ring. These are the years and the fight that shaped who she would become.
Conan Exiles - The Age of Sorcery Update Launch Trailer
Conan Exiles' Age of Sorcery update is available now for the open-world survival game, bringing sorcery to the game, along with a new building interface, a rebalanced attributes system, Creative Mode, and a battle pass featuring cosmetic items. Watch the twisted launch trailer for the Age of Sorcery update.
Trinity Trigger - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Trinity Trigger to meet Cyan, Elise, Zantis. and the Triggers, who are companions who can transform into weapons. Get a peek at gameplay, the world, and more from this upcoming action RPG ahead of its launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in early 2023.
How Andor Brings a New Level of Maturity to Star Wars
The Star Wars galaxy is no stranger to characters changing from good to evil - the whole Anakin Skywalker saga is centered on one man’s journey from light to dark, to light again. These are often total switches from one end of the scale to the other, though. Rarely do we see characters who operate in those grey areas in between - something Andor looks set to explore thoroughly.
How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 6 Online - Release Date and Streaming
Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult cartoons you can watch right now. The animated series has had 5 great seasons so far and left us with a few unanswered questions leading into season 6. With co-creator Justin Roiland promising that season 6 will be amazing, the latest installment of Rick and Morty is shaping up to be one worth watching.
Beautiful Disaster - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Beautiful Disaster, an upcoming movie starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North, Libe Barer, Rob Estes, and Brian Austin Green. In Beautiful Disaster, bad-boy Travis Maddox (Dylan Sprouse) is exactly what college freshman Abby Abernathy (Virginia Gardner) needs and wants—to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match.
She-Hulk: Who Is the Wrecking Crew's Mysterious Benefactor?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has quickly established that Hulk has a new rival when it comes to being the strongest hero in the MCU. Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) packs quite a punch, and it’s going to take a real heavy-hitter of a villain to stand up to She-Hulk.
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Slytherin Common Room Trailer
Explore the Slytherin common room in this new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.
Halo Infinite Forge Mode Gets November Release Date, But Split-Screen Co-op Cancelled
Halo Infinite is finally getting Forge Mode, launching on November 8, 2022, and the full release of online campaign co-op will now arrive on the same day. Sadly, though, split-screen co-op has been cancelled entirely. In a new update, developer 343 announced details of its Winter Update, coming on November...
Lucky Star Manga Comes Back From Hiatus After Eight Years
Lucky Star is popularly known as the 24-episode anime series by Kyoto Animation which became quite popular when it came out in 2007 and became a mascot of otaku culture at the time. The anime is adapted from the manga series, which debuted in 2003 and is written by Kagami Yoshimizu.
The English - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for The English, an upcoming Western drama series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.
Street Fighter III: Third Strike Moment 37 Pixel Frame Available in the IGN Store
If you're a fighting game fan, you've surely heard of Moment 37: when Daigo Umehara parried every single kick of Justin Wong's Chun-Li super in Street Fighter 3: Third Strike at Evo 2004. It's arguably the most iconic fighting game moment of all time. Now, you can own a replica...
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure Gallery
Click through for an exclusive first look at Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series - Gaming Greats Battle Droid Figure, inspired by the 2005 video game Star Wars: Republic Commando. The figure is slated for release in Spring 2023.
The Rings of Power Cast - Sméagol or Gollum?
We asked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast if they were more of a Sméagol or Gollum? With the fall of Númenor happening soon, what better way to get prepared for the downfall than by interviewing the likes of Gil-galad, Galadriel, and more!
