Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam
AP — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday.Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived in Tallahassee and in Center Point, Ala., used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme, according to court records."Our citizens should not be preyed upon by fraudsters who steal through overtures of affection," U.S. Attorney Jason Cody said in a news release.Wedgeworth made promises to the women to con them into sending him money, jewelry and watches, according to court documents.He pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service, and authorities said they are searching for any additional victims.Wedgeworth's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution.
Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses
Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
Self-proclaimed ‘modern day Bonnie and Clyde’ use Georgians’ mail to steal $1.5M, prosecutors say
STATESBORO, Ga. — A South Carolina couple who call themselves the “modern day Bonnie and Clyde” have pleaded guilty to stealing mail from mailboxes in three states to get access to their bank accounts. Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Michael Boatwright and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Michelle Napier, drove...
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Members of Ghostface Gangsters Gang, including 3 founders plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters Gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors
ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia
The State Disciplinary Review Board is recommending a six-month suspension for former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine from practicing law in Georgia.
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
All Methed Up: South Carolina Fugitive Wanted In Deadly Crash, Arrested At Florida Hotel
A South Carolina man wanted for his role in a traffic accident that killed two people was arrested at a Florida hotel. According to deputies, 46-year-old Randall Thomas Howard – a resident of Gaston, SC – was apprehended around 5:00 p.m. on Monday by members
Georgia jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments in Bulloch County Superior Court.
Former owner of Mississippi antebellum mansion and two hotels accused of conspiring to steal $6.4 million from cash advance company
The former owner of two hotels and a Mississippi antebellum mansion is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55,...
Telfair County woman sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 fraud
A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Shakeena Hamilton, 34, of McRae, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Hamilton admitted helping others to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and to receiving kickbacks from the co-conspirators in return for her assistance. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen ordered Hamilton to pay $2,511,489.07 in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
South Carolina Man Arrested In Iredell County With 1.4 Pounds Of Fentanyl
IREDELL CO., N.C. — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a traffic stop conducted in Iredell County on Monday revealed he was traveling with over 1.4 pounds of Fentanyl in his vehicle, enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to officials. On Monday, August 29th, deputies conducted...
Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
'Unsafe and unacceptable': Georgia law enforcement stop pickup truck hauling illegal trailer
Images shared by the Georgia Department of Transportation on social media have some people scratching their heads. The post said the container hung off the trailer and over the road by 15 feet, nine inches. "Unsafe and unacceptable," the post said. It's not apparent if the driver faces charges or...
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
SNAP FAQ: What Is the Georgia EBT Card and How Can Residents Apply for Benefits?
Georgia's SNAP, formerly known as the food stamp program, is administered and operated by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to eligible...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
