Georgia State

CBS Miami

Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam

AP — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday.Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived in Tallahassee and in Center Point, Ala., used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme, according to court records."Our citizens should not be preyed upon by fraudsters who steal through overtures of affection," U.S. Attorney Jason Cody said in a news release.Wedgeworth made promises to the women to con them into sending him money, jewelry and watches, according to court documents.He pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service, and authorities said they are searching for any additional victims.Wedgeworth's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Enters Settlement with Florida Company Over Deceptive Direct Mail Solicitations Targeting Small Businesses

Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General has entered into a settlement with CA Certificate Service, LLC, which also does business as GA Certificate Service, and its owner and sole employee, James Beard. The settlement resolves allegations that the company sent deceptive direct mail solicitations to Georgia small business owners offering to assist in obtaining a Certificate of Existence. CA Certificate Service would then charge $72.50 for completing the paperwork to obtain a Certificate of Existence, even though businesses can easily acquire a Certificate of Existence directly from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for a mere $10.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
HOUSTON, TX
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
douglasnow.com

Telfair County woman sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 fraud

A Telfair County woman has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting she participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. Shakeena Hamilton, 34, of McRae, Ga., was sentenced to 60 months in prison after she previously pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the U.S. Government, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Hamilton admitted helping others to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and to receiving kickbacks from the co-conspirators in return for her assistance. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen ordered Hamilton to pay $2,511,489.07 in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Man Arrested In Iredell County With 1.4 Pounds Of Fentanyl

IREDELL CO., N.C. — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a traffic stop conducted in Iredell County on Monday revealed he was traveling with over 1.4 pounds of Fentanyl in his vehicle, enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to officials. On Monday, August 29th, deputies conducted...
WALB 10

Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system. “We are an international prison ministry that serves...
GEORGIA STATE

