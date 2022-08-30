Danny Bolhuis, son of former Wayland High School teacher and track and wrestling coach Dan Bolhuis, took his own life Monday, Aug. 29. Danny was born on Oct. 17, 1996, faced with the physical challenges of spina bifida. His life and spirit were one of determination and perseverance. Danny loved to be in the outdoors. He enjoyed camping with his family throughout Michigan every summer. He would fish with his mom and loved to hunt.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO