Martin, MI

Cheshire full broadband Internet is 1st in county

Allegan County Commissioner Gale Dugan Thursday evening told the Watson Township Board that Cheshire Township is the first municipal unit in the county to be fully equipped with broadband Internet service. The Board of Commissioners earlier this month agreed to a match of more than $200,000 of American Rescue Plan...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Wayland native Diane Sebright’s services delayed

Diane Elizabeth Sebright, age 74, of Wyoming, Mich., died unexpectedly at her home Sunday, Aug. 28. Diane was born Aug. 30, 1947, at home in Wayland, to the late Logan and Mary (Gates) Wright and attended Wayland schools. Survivors include her son, Marc (Stephanie) Sebright; brother, Bill Wright; and sisters,...
WYOMING, MI
Son of former WHS track coach takes his own life

Danny Bolhuis, son of former Wayland High School teacher and track and wrestling coach Dan Bolhuis, took his own life Monday, Aug. 29. Danny was born on Oct. 17, 1996, faced with the physical challenges of spina bifida. His life and spirit were one of determination and perseverance. Danny loved to be in the outdoors. He enjoyed camping with his family throughout Michigan every summer. He would fish with his mom and loved to hunt.
WAYLAND, MI
Wildcats, Martin both 2-0; Hopkins bounces back

All three area varsity football teams wound up in the winning column Friday night, and the verdicts all were kind of special. Wayland improved to 2-0 on the season with a 27-10 triumph at Holland Christian. Martin did likewise with a 50-6 pasting of visiting Gobles in the annual Onion Kings tribute game. And Hopkins rebounded nicely from its season opening defeat at Wayland a week ago with a convincing 33-14 romp over Allendale.
MARTIN, MI

