Coast News
Carlsbad City Library eliminates fines for overdue items
CARLSBAD — Beginning today, the Carlsbad City Library is eliminating late fees for overdue items as part of the library’s efforts to ensure the library remains easy to use and accessible. The change means that fines for overdue items will be forgiven, including any outstanding fines, for all...
Coast News
Ex-Marine pleads not guilty to girlfriend’s 2016 San Diego murder
REGION — An ex-Marine accused of murdering his girlfriend in Allied Gardens more than six years ago, then fleeing the country, pleaded not guilty today to a murder charge. Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr, 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in El Salvador in connection with the 2016 killing of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell.
Coast News
Blakespear takes slight lead over Gunderson in latest poll
ENCINITAS — A new poll shows Democrat Catherine Blakespear holding a narrow lead over her opponent Republican challenger Matt Gunderson in the race for the 38th State Senate District seat. The survey, conducted by the polling firm Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates, or FM3, paid for by Blakespear’s...
Coast News
State approves SANDAG transportation plan with road user charge
CARLSBAD — The California Air Resources Board approved SANDAG’s controversial $172 billion Regional Transportation Plan on Aug. 26, with the contentious road user charge in place as an integral funding mechanism. Officials with SANDAG, the only metropolitan planning agency in the state with a local road-user charge, were...
Coast News
Body found in Guajome Regional Park
OCEANSIDE — Police today are investigating after a man’s body was found dead in a Guajome Regional Park pond. Police responded to reports of a “foul odor” in the upper pond area of the park around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Oceanside Police Department. An...
