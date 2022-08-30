Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
TODAY.com
Try this simple 5-minute stretch routine before and after a walk
TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour and Everwalk ambassador Marie Rakovic stop by the TODAY plaza with easy stretches you can do at home before and after going on a walk.Sept. 1, 2022.
TODAY.com
20 Thanksgiving decorations that'll make your guests feel right at home
If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, then you may be thinking of ways to serve up a feast that’s just as eye-catching as it is delicious. Setting the scene for a bountiful Thanksgiving Day is all about color, and the autumn season affords plenty of it. Draw inspiration from all that Mother Nature has to offer in the autumn months, everything from the rich reds and coppers of the falling leaves to the bright oranges and yellows of pumpkins and gourds.
TODAY.com
Keep summer vibes going into September with these travel deals
Fall is just around the corner, but there is still time to make the most of summer with another vacation. Travel expert Mark Ellwood shares a list of deals and destinations to keep in mind when booking your itinerary.Sept. 1, 2022.
TODAY.com
Metal straw punctures 4-year-old’s throat, artery to brain: How his life was saved
It took a split second for a metal straw to puncture the artery in a 4-year-old boy’s neck, cutting off blood supply to part of his brain and leaving blood to gush from his mouth with every heartbeat. Just moments earlier, Charlie DeFraia had been sitting on the porch...
TODAY.com
Her son needs special food and formula to survive — so this mom is on a mission
Only four days after Kala McWain’s son, Braxton, was born, she learned he had a rare condition called phenylketonuria (PKU). This means Braxton cannot eat protein and relies on a special diet, including a low-protein formula, to keep him healthy. Throughout his life, he’ll need to drink this formula and eat specially made low-protein medicinal foods. But this type of diet is expensive — and difficult to maintain.
