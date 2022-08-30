ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

TODAY.com

20 Thanksgiving decorations that'll make your guests feel right at home

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, then you may be thinking of ways to serve up a feast that’s just as eye-catching as it is delicious. Setting the scene for a bountiful Thanksgiving Day is all about color, and the autumn season affords plenty of it. Draw inspiration from all that Mother Nature has to offer in the autumn months, everything from the rich reds and coppers of the falling leaves to the bright oranges and yellows of pumpkins and gourds.
TODAY.com

Her son needs special food and formula to survive — so this mom is on a mission

Only four days after Kala McWain’s son, Braxton, was born, she learned he had a rare condition called phenylketonuria (PKU). This means Braxton cannot eat protein and relies on a special diet, including a low-protein formula, to keep him healthy. Throughout his life, he’ll need to drink this formula and eat specially made low-protein medicinal foods. But this type of diet is expensive — and difficult to maintain.
