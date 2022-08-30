Read full article on original website
US police agencies have been using a low-cost surveillance tool to track people’s phones
Police and law enforcement agencies, even in small areas with fewer than 100,000 residents, have been using a low-cost phone tracking tool called Fog Reveal, according to AP and the EFF. AP has published a report detailing authorities' use of the tool since at least 2018 for various investigations, including to track murder suspects and potential participants in the January 6th Capitol riot. The tool, sold by Virginia company Fog Data Science LLC, doesn't need a warrant and can be accessed instantly. To get geofence data, authorities usually have to issue a warrant to companies like Google and Apple, and it could take weeks for them to get the information they need.
Amazon tests using police stations as package pickup points
Lockers are already supposed to fend off package thieves, but some now perhaps have an extra layer of security. Washington DC is the first city in the US to test Amazon lockers at police stations. This week, Metropolitan Police Department installed the lockers at two sites in the city. The department and Amazon plan to position lockers at more stations if the pilot goes well, according to .
Anonymous claims responsibility for Moscow traffic jam tied to app exploit
On Thursday morning, Moscow’s busy Fili district became the site of a traffic jam unlike any before it. (via ) reports hackers used Russia’s Yandex Taxi ride-hailing app to order dozens of drivers to coverage on Kutuzovsky Prospekt, one of the city’s main thoroughfares. The act caused traffic on part of the already congested street to come to a standstill for about 40 minutes while Yandex worked to address the situation.
Microsoft’s Game Pass Friend & Family tier goes live in two countries
It works out to around €4.40 a month per person. Following a leak last week, Microsoft has unveiled the Game Pass Friends & Family in Ireland, offering the same benefits of Game Pass Ultimate for you and four others at €22 ($22) per month. That's less than double the Game Pass Ultimate price for one person (€13), and works out to just €4.40 ($4.40) a month each. Better still, it's not limited to family and the only restriction is that all four members have to be in the same country.
Ring's latest device makes voice intercom systems smarter
Ring is today announcing Intercom, its twist on the video and audio entry systems found in many apartment blocks. It’s designed to complement the hardware that’s already wired in to these buildings, and will work with a number of existing audio intercom handsets already in place. But unlike those systems, users will be able to communicate with visitors via their phone, and can offer specific access rights to frequent visitors. Similarly, you can give a pass to your local Amazon driver who will be able to drop a parcel off at your building without you needing to be in.
