kezi.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week one of the high school football season saw Marist Catholic defeat Churchill in the Game of the Week. Sheldon head coach Josh Line and his Irish took down Glencoe, 56-0. In a battle between 5A powerhouses Thurston falls to Wilsonville 38-35. A full list of final scores can be found below.
Sutherlin, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Mary's High School football team will have a game with Sutherlin High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks are blown out by Georgia
Below are initial live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.ium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ loss. Below are initlal live updates from Lanning’s postgame press conference. A full transcript will follow.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game drops intense hype video for Georgia-Oregon game
The 2022 college football season is set for a big weekend with one of the top games in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game set between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon. The game released the hype video for Saturday’s showdown on social media. This matchup between Georgia and Oregon...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT OREGON HOMEBUILT FLY-IN SATURDAY
Oregon Aviation Historical Society is bringing homebuilt and vintage aircraft to Cottage Grove for the 4th annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-In on Saturday. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Jim Wright Memorial Field. Those attending can view the aircraft, talk to the pilots, tour...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
kptv.com
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
KCBY
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
klcc.org
Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire
The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
kqennewsradio.com
LABOR DAY TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT/WINCHESTER BAY
Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect traffic congestion and delays heading north on U.S. 101 through Reedsport on Labor Day. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport through Winchester Bay during peak traffic hours on the final day of summer holiday weekends, when many travelers are headed home. Latham said ODOT expects the heaviest traffic to occur on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
KCBY
East Waldo Area moved to Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation level due to Cedar Creek Fire
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice for the following areas:. Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
klcc.org
With retro charm and chic geek decor, North Bend's Itty Bitty is the Inn place to be
Itty Bitty Inn's owner, Rik Villarreal, greets visitors outside a mural celebrating the co-existence of nature (Bigfoot, banana slug) and tech (robot.) A number of murals adorn the exterior of the hotel. For many travelers, a hotel is little more than a place to rest between adventures. But for a...
kezi.com
Bypass bridge in Roseburg to finish construction Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A bridge over the South Umpqua River intended to provide a detour for a soon-to-be replaced bridge is on schedule to open Friday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT says Melrose Road at the South Umpqua River in Roseburg is on schedule to reopen...
Emerald Media
Eugene music community mourns impending closure of local venue
In Sessions Music Hall, small Eugene bands found a stage with revered sound quality. But come October, the downtown venue will shut its doors permanently, leaving a hole in its place. In an August press release explaining the closure, owner Danny Kime cited financial issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic....
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
NBPD Chief Gary McCullough, Aug. 31
City of North Bend release – Please join Police Chief Gary McCullough for the North Bend Police Department’s inaugural “Talk of the Town” on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., August 31, 2022, at The Liberty Theatre. There will be refreshments and community conversation about happenings and operations within the police department. This is the first of bimonthly “Talk of the Towns” where City of North Bend departments will rotate to host and engage with the community we serve.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 8:30 a.m. a driver was stopped at a red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Stewart Parkway. Another driver was traveling south on Stephens Street. The first driver’s light turned green and she began traveling west through the intersection. The second driver approached a red light, but kept going and their SUV was hit by the first vehicle.
kezi.com
Gun measure requiring permit-to-purchase and banning high capacity magazines up on November ballot
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- There's renewed attention on Measure 114 after a gunman opened fire at a Safeway in Bend. The shooting left three dead, including the gunman. Measure 114 calls for requiring permits issued by law enforcement to buy a firearm; requiring photo ID, fingerprints, safety training and a criminal background check to apply for a permit; and prohibiting manufacturing, purchasing, selling, possessing and using magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
