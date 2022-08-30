Read full article on original website
Micah Bernard Puts Utah Ahead With Rushing Touchdown In 3Q
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Running back Micah Bernard gave Utah football the lead after running in a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Florida. Utah was trailing Florida 14-13 when the Utes’ offense made big plays that set up the seven-yard TD for Micah Bernard. The Utes took a 19-14 lead over the Gators with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
Utah Plays Tough, Comes Up Short In The Swamp
GAINESVILLE- They say football is a game of inches and #7 Utah learned that the hard way in their season opener at The Swamp. Utah versus Florida gave us everything we love most about college football coming down to literally the last play to determine a winner. Despite Utah’s tough play, they came up a hair short 29-26, after quarterback Cam Rising threw an unusual interception in the end zone to end the game.
Late Interception Sends No. 7 Utah Home With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team suffered a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Florida Gators in their season opener. With 22 seconds remaining and Utah inside the 10-yard line, Cam Rising threw the ball to the end zone and it was picked off by a Florida defender.
Utah vs. Florida: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team is opening their 2022 season against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. This is the first time these two teams have met since 1977 and the first Pac-12 team Florida has played since 1989. The last time Utah played an SEC opponent was the 2009 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
Three Utah Players To Watch Saturday
GAINESVILLE- The Utes are under 24 hours until perhaps the biggest opener in program history. A lot is on the line which means players have to step up in big ways in order to accomplish everything Utah wants in 2022. We are all aware of the typical players to watch, but there are some newcomers or guys flying a little under-the-radar who could be difference makers not only on Saturday, but the rest of the season.
What “U” May Have Missed: Utah VS. Florida Edition
GAINESVILLE- The big game between Utah and Florida is a day away and we’ve given you a lot to read/listen to over the past few days. In case you’ve missed something because of traveling to the game (yay!) or that thing called work (yuck!) here is everything we’ve posted about Utah versus Florida.
BYU Vs. USF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tampa
BYU comes into the game as the No. 25 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time BYU earned a preseason ranking since 2009. On the other sideline, USF is looking for its second win against an FBS team this decade. The Bulls are led by third-year head coach Jeff Scott, who has only three games in his first two seasons. But only one of those victories was against an FBS team.
60 in 60: #2 BYU’s Jaren Hall (Quarterback)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #2 is BYU’s Jaren Hall (QB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
Chris Brooks Bursts For 52 Yards Against USF, Scores First TD At BYU
TAMPA – BYU running back Christopher Brooks burst out of the backfield and through the USF defense for 52 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the Cougars. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
BYU QB Jaren Hall Hits Wide-Open Keanu Hill For TD Against USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found a wide-open Keanu Hill in the end zone for a touchdown to extend the Cougars’ lead against the USF Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
BYU Honors Independence Era Wins With New Turnover Belt For 2022
TAMPA – The BYU football program introduced a new turnover belt for the 2022 season, a special honor for Cougars who create turnovers on defense this year. Prior to the Cougars’ season opener agains the USF Bulls on September 3, BYU’s director of football operations, Billy Nixon, shared photos of the new belt on social media.
Hall Hits Holker To Help BYU Stretch Big Lead Over USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found tight end Dallin Holker for his second touchdown toss against the USF, which helped the Cougars extend their first half lead over the Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on...
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Season-Opening Win At USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football took care of business in dominating fashion against USF. BYU defeated the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, 50-21. It was an impressive start to the 2022 season for a BYU team coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons over the previous two years.
Puka Nacua Goes Through Pregame Warmups Before BYU/USF
TAMPA, FL – The availability of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was an important question coming into the USF game. Nacua, the former Orem High star, was limited during fall camp. Coaches kept proven players out to ensure they would be healthy for the games in the season. Nacua appears to be one of those cases.
BYU LB Max Tooley Grabs Pick Six To Build Early Lead Over USF
TAMPA – The BYU defense must have felt left out after the hot start of the Cougar offense. Linebacker Max Tooley intercepted a pass from USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon and took it to the house for a 33-yard score. That play by the Cougar defense extended the BYU lead to 21-0 early in the 1st quarter of Saturday night’s matchup.
Promising BYU Freshmen On Travel Roster For 2022 Opener At USF
TAMPA, FL. – Last week, I took a look at who could potentially make the travel roster for BYU football in their opener to USF. Well, no projection is needed any longer. The official travel roster was released on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium hours before game time. One...
Lightning Strikes Early As No. 25 BYU Weathers Delay For Big Win Over USF
After an over two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, BYU took the field and struck quick with a touchdown on the very first play of the game. WR Puka Nacua took a jet sweep to the house on a 75-yard run and that set the tone for what would be an explosive offensive performance. BYU amassed 575 yards and jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score.
USF Reminds BYU’s Kalani Sitake Of Prior Matchup With Pac-12 Team
TAMPA, FL. – The USF Bulls are on the opposite end of the country, but they remind BYU football coach Kalani Sitake of a team from the Pac-12 Conference. BYU takes on the Bulls on Saturday to open their 2022 schedule. It’s a game where No. 25 BYU is a heavy favorite. By many projections, BYU is a double-digit favorite against the Bulls.
South Carolina Cancels BYU Basketball Series Over Racial Incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan allegedly yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player. The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU...
BYU Loses Women’s Basketball Series With South Carolina Over Alleged Racial Slur
PROVO, Utah – The ripple effect of the alleged racial slur at a BYU Women’s Volleyball game is now carrying over into other sports in BYU’s athletic department. In a Friday news dump before the Labor Day weekend, South Carolina women’s basketball announced it canceled its home-and-home series with BYU. The two programs were scheduled to play in Columbia on November 7, 2022, to open the upcoming season.
