ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Venice Critics’ Week Body-Swap Drama ‘Skin Deep’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

German helmer Alex Schaad takes on the body-swap trope in Venice Critics’ Week title “Skin Deep,” produced by Walker + Worm Film in co-production with Bayerischer Rundfunk and Donndorffilm. Beta Cinema, which handles the sales, has shared its trailer exclusively with Variety ahead of the film’s world...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jesus
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Steven Spielberg

Comments / 0

Community Policy