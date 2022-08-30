Read full article on original website
PK: Pac-12’s Reputation Took Hit With Week One Losses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Crazy as it sounds, the Pac-12’s reputation was on the line in only the first game of the season deep in the heart of college football country. After Oregon got thoroughly embarrassed again on Saturday, picking up right where the supposed national brand left off last season, the conference needed some positivity. Reigning national champion destroyed the Ducks 49-3, highlighting the stark contrast between quality of the Southeastern Conference and the embattled group out west.
Utah Plays Tough, Comes Up Short In The Swamp
GAINESVILLE- They say football is a game of inches and #7 Utah learned that the hard way in their season opener at The Swamp. Utah versus Florida gave us everything we love most about college football coming down to literally the last play to determine a winner. Despite Utah’s tough play, they came up a hair short 29-26, after quarterback Cam Rising threw an unusual interception in the end zone to end the game.
Tavion Thomas Caps Strong Utah Offensive Possession With TD Run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Utah football single-season touchdown record holder Tavion Thomas ran in his first score of the 2022 season in the 4th quarter versus Florida. Tavion Thomas found the end zone from four yards out and gave Utah a 26-22 lead with 6:26 remaining in the game. It’s...
Micah Bernard Puts Utah Ahead With Rushing Touchdown In 3Q
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Running back Micah Bernard gave Utah football the lead after running in a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Florida. Utah was trailing Florida 14-13 when the Utes’ offense made big plays that set up the seven-yard TD for Micah Bernard. The Utes took a 19-14 lead over the Gators with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
RJ Hubert Fumble Recovery Leads To Brant Kuithe Touchdown For Utah
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One play shifted the momentum in the opening quarter as Brant Kuithe scored a touchdown for Utah against Florida. All the momentum was on Florida’s side, racking up 60 yards but everything changed when Jonah Elliss stripped the ball from Florida. Utah safety RJ Hubert scooped up the fumble and returned it inside Florida’s 30-yard line. Moments later, Cam Rising threw a touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe to give the Utes a 7-0 lead over the Gators.
BYU WR Gunner Romney Out For Opening Game Against USF
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney will not play in the season opener against USF. At the beginning of fall camp, Romney said he was “healthier than ever.” However, days after that comment to KSL Sports, Romney suffered an injury in fall camp that has since limited his availability.
Nacua Fights Across Goal Line For Second TD Of BYU/USF Game
TAMPA – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua fought through South Florida Bulls and across the goal line for his second rushing touchdown during the opening minutes of the 2022 season. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday,...
Three Utah Players To Watch Saturday
GAINESVILLE- The Utes are under 24 hours until perhaps the biggest opener in program history. A lot is on the line which means players have to step up in big ways in order to accomplish everything Utah wants in 2022. We are all aware of the typical players to watch, but there are some newcomers or guys flying a little under-the-radar who could be difference makers not only on Saturday, but the rest of the season.
BYU’s Victory Over USF Was Two Tales Of Transfer Portal Paths
TAMPA, FL. – The uncertainty surrounding USF was a big reason why there was a vocal minority that thought No. 25 BYU football could struggle against the Bulls. Like BYU, USF has one of the most experienced rosters in college football. The Bulls gained experience through former Power Five players in the Transfer Portal with guys like Baylor transfer QB Gerry Bohanon.
Late Interception Sends No. 7 Utah Home With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team suffered a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Florida Gators in their season opener. With 22 seconds remaining and Utah inside the 10-yard line, Cam Rising threw the ball to the end zone and it was picked off by a Florida defender.
BYU Vs. USF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tampa
BYU comes into the game as the No. 25 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. It’s the first time BYU earned a preseason ranking since 2009. On the other sideline, USF is looking for its second win against an FBS team this decade. The Bulls are led by third-year head coach Jeff Scott, who has only three games in his first two seasons. But only one of those victories was against an FBS team.
Utah vs. Florida: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team is opening their 2022 season against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. This is the first time these two teams have met since 1977 and the first Pac-12 team Florida has played since 1989. The last time Utah played an SEC opponent was the 2009 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
BYU Standout Puka Nacua Leaves USF Game With Injury
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua saw his impactful play against USF end due to injury. Nacua entered the game with question marks about his availability, but he ended up playing. The former Washington Husky transfer was on pace for a career night. On BYU’s first offensive...
BYU QB Jaren Hall Hits Wide-Open Keanu Hill For TD Against USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found a wide-open Keanu Hill in the end zone for a touchdown to extend the Cougars’ lead against the USF Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
BYU LB Max Tooley Grabs Pick Six To Build Early Lead Over USF
TAMPA – The BYU defense must have felt left out after the hot start of the Cougar offense. Linebacker Max Tooley intercepted a pass from USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon and took it to the house for a 33-yard score. That play by the Cougar defense extended the BYU lead to 21-0 early in the 1st quarter of Saturday night’s matchup.
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Season-Opening Win At USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football took care of business in dominating fashion against USF. BYU defeated the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, 50-21. It was an impressive start to the 2022 season for a BYU team coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons over the previous two years.
Chris Brooks Bursts For 52 Yards Against USF, Scores First TD At BYU
TAMPA – BYU running back Christopher Brooks burst out of the backfield and through the USF defense for 52 yards and his first touchdown as a member of the Cougars. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Saturday, September 3.
Hall Hits Holker To Help BYU Stretch Big Lead Over USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found tight end Dallin Holker for his second touchdown toss against the USF, which helped the Cougars extend their first half lead over the Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on...
60 in 60: #2 BYU’s Jaren Hall (Quarterback)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #2 is BYU’s Jaren Hall (QB). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
Lightning Strikes Early As No. 25 BYU Weathers Delay For Big Win Over USF
After an over two-and-a-half hour lightning delay, BYU took the field and struck quick with a touchdown on the very first play of the game. WR Puka Nacua took a jet sweep to the house on a 75-yard run and that set the tone for what would be an explosive offensive performance. BYU amassed 575 yards and jumped out to a 38-0 lead before the Bulls could get a score.
