Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
WATCH: Live Video of the Battleship Texas Going to Galveston
A very historic event is taking place today in southeast Texas. The Battleship Texas is on the move. This is the last remaining battleship that served both in World War I and World War II, and as of this writing, it's making its way down the Houston Ship Channel. The ship is being towed to Galveston to undergo some $35 million in repairs.
A Whole Lot of Bridges in Oklahoma Aren’t Safe for School Buses
Oklahoma has some serious infrastructure issues. According to a report from Fox 25, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) shared a map that shows many of the bridges in the state aren’t safe for school buses. Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet member Jessica Brown says a school bus weighs over 18,000 pounds, which is more than those bridges can hold.
Watch an Excellent Tour of an Abandoned East Texas Ammunition Plant
I had no idea this existed in East Texas, Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. It is nothing more than forest with decaying concrete today, but in it's heyday, it produced TNT and other military equipment during World War II and for years after that. Let's take a look at the history of this abandoned facility and how it's providing another necessity today.
Texas Denied Drivers 9,000 Vanity License Plates
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has reported that they denied nearly 9,000 requests for personalized license plates in 2021 alone. About 85,000 requests for vanity plates were made in Texas in 2021. That means that over 10% of requests were denied. Here are some of the requests that the...
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight
It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
Texas School District Declines ‘In God We Trust’ Signs Due to Rainbow and Arabic Lettering
A new school policy is going into effect this year that has some people scratching their heads. Back in 2021, the Texas Senate passed Bill 797. It states that a school can display a banner with 'In God We Trust', if the banner is privately donated. I assume this is a separation of Church and State since the school did not spend any money in displaying these banners.
