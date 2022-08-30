Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, Nevada)
The crash happened on Curry and Koontz at around 6 p.m. According to the officials, a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in the crash. The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and the car driver was uninjured in the crash. The identity of the victim was not disclosed by the deputies.
FOX Reno
Seniors relieved after city of Reno pauses plan to lease out Paradise Park activity center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Senior citizens who were outraged this week by the city of Reno's possible plan to lease out the Teglia's Paradise Park activity center were relieved to learn that city leaders were putting those plans on hold. City officials announced late Thursday...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Little Kingsbury park makes big news
A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
2news.com
WCSO Non-Emergency Phone Line Back to Normal Operations
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was experiencing a problem with its non-emergency line, (775) 785-9276 (WCSO). It has since been restored and is functioning properly again. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
police1.com
Photo of the Week: Running a tight ship
This week's photo was submitted by Deputy S. Fisher of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office of Marine 9 docked at the Thunderbird Lodge at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Calling all police photographers! Police1 needs pictures of you in action or training. Submit a photo – it could be selected as our Photo of the Week. Be sure to include your name, department information and some background information on the photo.
2news.com
Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City
PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
2news.com
In Italia Men’s Wear Hosts Men’s “Suit Drive” for Step 1
In Italia Men’s Wear at The Crossing at Meadowood Square is hosting a men’s “suit drive” for a good cause. Starting on Saturday 3rd, northern Nevada community members can donate a men’s suit in good condition and receive 10% off their next In Italia purchase.
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
FOX Reno
Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
2news.com
Reno Man Sentenced For Conducting Million Dollar Retail Theft Organization
44-year-old Gennaro Canta paid drug users to steal merchandise from retail stores in Nevada and California. Gennaro Canta (44) pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering.
2news.com
Algae In Virginia Lake
The City of Reno is urging causing around Virginia Lake as Algae Blooms don’t seem to be going away until it cools down. The Virginia Lake algae bloom is unrelated to recent area botulism outbreaks that have been suspected by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project
One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
KOLO TV Reno
Dangerous Fire Conditions Over Holiday Weekend
Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Barrels & Bites...
2news.com
People and their pets advised to use caution around Virginia Lake
The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
Record-Courier
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
2news.com
Douglas County Prepares for High Heat Temperatures over Holiday Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, dangerously hot temps ranging from 100F to 105F are expected over the holiday weekend with well above normal overnight low temps of 65F to 70F. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places through the holiday. Douglas County would like to...
