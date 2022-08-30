ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Tahoe Daily Tribune

Little Kingsbury park makes big news

A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
STATELINE, NV
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
police1.com

Photo of the Week: Running a tight ship

This week's photo was submitted by Deputy S. Fisher of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office of Marine 9 docked at the Thunderbird Lodge at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Calling all police photographers! Police1 needs pictures of you in action or training. Submit a photo – it could be selected as our Photo of the Week. Be sure to include your name, department information and some background information on the photo.
2news.com

Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City

PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
2news.com

In Italia Men’s Wear Hosts Men’s “Suit Drive” for Step 1

In Italia Men’s Wear at The Crossing at Meadowood Square is hosting a men’s “suit drive” for a good cause. Starting on Saturday 3rd, northern Nevada community members can donate a men’s suit in good condition and receive 10% off their next In Italia purchase.
2news.com

Reno Police arrest one, issue 78 citations during pedestrian safety operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on September 2, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
FOX Reno

Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
2news.com

Algae In Virginia Lake

The City of Reno is urging causing around Virginia Lake as Algae Blooms don’t seem to be going away until it cools down. The Virginia Lake algae bloom is unrelated to recent area botulism outbreaks that have been suspected by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
Anthony J Lynch

South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project

One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
KOLO TV Reno

Dangerous Fire Conditions Over Holiday Weekend

Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Barrels & Bites...
2news.com

People and their pets advised to use caution around Virginia Lake

The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
