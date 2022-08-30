Read full article on original website
I bet you wont
4d ago
she was big time dealer with that amount of cash. I never understood why ppl keep their cash where it can be confiscated. dumb for dealing even dumber for keeping cash available for confiscation
Reply(1)
3
Reginald.Thornton
4d ago
She was getting that Bag 💼 that would make you have a lot of Haters someone snitched her out I’m for sure
Reply(2)
5
I bet you wont
4d ago
that's your comment wow. nice . she's a drug dealer like all the others that get caught point blank PERIODT., all of them were at one time nice kids now they make whst they think is easy money until they get caught. now she will see just how many friends she has. only customers
Reply
3
Related
Delaware Police, DEA Bust Multiple Drug Dealers in Narcotics Investigation
ELLENDALE, DE – The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of multiple suspects as...
WMDT.com
Summer drug investigation leads to numerous arrests in Sussex Co.
ELLENDALE, Del. – Numerous people are facing drug charges following an investigation into drug dealing in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. From June 2022 through August 2022, Delaware State Police say they worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. Law enforcement executed a series of search warrants at these locations this week, resulting in the seizure of the following:
WMDT.com
Car trouble turned robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened earlier this morning in a Burlington Coat Factory parking lot. The victim involved called the police around 11:45 P.M after he pulled into the parking lot having engine trouble. The victim said after several minutes of working on the vehicle, two Black males approached him with a gun, demanding money. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and left the scene on foot. Through investigation, it was determined the robbery took place at 12:09 A.M.
WMDT.com
Police looking for 2 suspects involved in carjacking
DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that happened early Saturday morning. Police say the victim called police after pulling into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 A.M. The victim says a Black woman with ponytails approached his vehicle asking for a “light” for her cigarette. While he was speaking to the woman, two Black males approached him, armed with a gun. The victim gave the suspects cash when they demanded he gives them his vehicle. The victim got out of the vehicle as requested. One suspect left with the vehicle while the other left the scene on foot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Five arrested on drug, firearm charges following traffic stop
DOVER, Del. – Five people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a traffic stop. At around 3:40 p.m., officers observed 28-year-old Shabazz Barlow leaving a residence in the unit block of South Queen Street and get into a vehicle. Knowing that Barlow had an active capias, officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the occupants, identified as Barlow, 21-year-old Tyrese Bailey, and 24-year-old Trevor Bolling. The odor of marijuana was detected inside the vehicle, and a search was conducted. Police say Barlow was in possession of 2 grams of marijuana, Bailey was found in possession of 13.1 grams of marijuana, and Bolling was in possession of 142 grams of marijuana.
WMDT.com
Carjacking at One Stop parking lot in Dover
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of One Stop early Saturday morning. The victim made contact with police after the carjacking, where he told officers he pulled into the parking lot of One Stop around 1:20 a.m. The victim advised...
WMDT.com
Man robbed outside Burlington Coat Factory in Dover
DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning. The victim contacted Dover Police and told officers around 11:45 p.m. he pulled into the parking lot of Burlington after having engine trouble. The victim advised police...
WBOC
Police Looking for Two Men in Connection to a Carjacking in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Police are looking for two men who stole a man's SUV in the parking lot of a One Stop in Dover early Saturday morning. Dover Police say a man was approached by a black woman in the parking lot of the One Stop on Whiteoak Rd., around 1:30 a.m. The woman asked the man if he could light her cigarette. While talking with the woman, the man was approached by two black men, one who had a handgun. The victim gave the two men an undisclosed amount of money. The two men also demanded he give them his SUV. The man with a handgun got into the SUV and drove away, while the other man ran northbound.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple Facing Drug Charges, Police Say Children Were Present During Arrest
LINCOLN, DE – The Delaware State Police said when they arrived at the home of...
WMDT.com
More information released on Berlin home invasion
BERLIN, Md. – Police have released more information on a Berlin home invasion that took place in late August. The incident took place at around 10:45 p.m. on August 21st, in the 200 block of Broad Street. Officers quickly arrived on scene and learned that a male suspect had used a rocking chair that was outside of the residence to break a window and enter the home while the owners were inside. One of the victims was present in the room where the suspect initiated entry and reported that the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded the location of a safe. After a brief struggle with one of the victims, the suspect fled on foot through an exterior door.
WMDT.com
Man sentenced to life behind bars for rape, kidnapping
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man to life behind bars plus 70 years for kidnapping and rape. 50-year-old Damon Williamson was arrested in February 2021 following two separate incidents. The first happened in January 2021, when Williamson sexually assaulted an adult female victim at the Chesapeake Inn in Salisbury. The following month, Williamson drove two adult female victims from East Salisbury to the area of the Industrial Park for the purpose of sexually assaulting each one.
Ocean City Today
Nine Ocean City businesses caught selling minors booze
Several Ocean City restaurants were caught serving alcohol to minors last month in routine stings organized by the Ocean City Police Department. Many police departments around the country conduct operations to ensure businesses remain in compliance with the laws regarding the sale of alcohol. As many bar and restaurant operators...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Police Arrest 8, Seize $118K Worth Of Drugs, Weapons In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects with various weapons and drug offenses. Troopers seized $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County. While investigating the distribution of narcotics in Cumberland County, troopers from the State Police Metro South Unit obtained information that Jermina Lewis, 48, of Bridgeton, was distributing crack cocaine in the area. Through various investigative means, troopers determined that Lewis was operating out of two residences in Fairfield Township and Bridgeton City.
WBOC
Somerset Intermediate School Student Charged After Bomb Threat
WESTOVER, Md. - A Somerset Intermediate School student was charged after texting a bomb threat against the school on Friday morning. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said that at around 7:24 a.m., deputies responded to the school, located in Westover, in response to a bomb threat delivered to the Somerset County Emergency Services via text messages to 911.
WMDT.com
Fire at former Wells Appliances under investigation
DELMAR, Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a vacant business in Delmar late Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 11 p.m., at the former Wells Appliances, located at 8925 Stage Road. The blaze took approximately one hour to control.
Officers cleared in deadly Somerset County shootout
The victim had gone to the store to withdrawal $60 from an ATM after allegedly being forced to do so at gunpoint, by a man he knew named William Robert Brink.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Seaford man sentenced for collecting Social Security benefits of deceased client
A Seaford man was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for defrauding the Social Security Administration of nearly $150,000. According to court documents, Marques Fountain, 42, collected another man’s SSA retirement benefits. The man, for whom Fountain served as a caretaker passed away in 2009.
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing woman in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman in Ocean City. Police say 42-year-old Carley Cahall was last seen by her family on the Boardwalk at around 8 p.m. Thursday. Cahall reportedly has no phone or money and may be looking for a place to stay or ways to contact her family. The family is very worried about her.
Comments / 22