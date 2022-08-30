DOVER, Del.- Police are looking for two men who stole a man's SUV in the parking lot of a One Stop in Dover early Saturday morning. Dover Police say a man was approached by a black woman in the parking lot of the One Stop on Whiteoak Rd., around 1:30 a.m. The woman asked the man if he could light her cigarette. While talking with the woman, the man was approached by two black men, one who had a handgun. The victim gave the two men an undisclosed amount of money. The two men also demanded he give them his SUV. The man with a handgun got into the SUV and drove away, while the other man ran northbound.

DOVER, DE ・ 12 HOURS AGO