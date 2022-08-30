Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
FOX Carolina
LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
FOX Carolina
Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside on Friday morning. Deputies said the car was stolen at QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The 8-month-old baby girl was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off at Golden Strip School of Music.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on motions filed regarding access to his iPhone. Hughes is charged with murder in connection with the brutal death of Christina Parcell, who was stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, deputies investigating after house fire in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were hurt in a house fire on Friday night. According to deputies, the call came in at around 5:22 p.m. that a house was on fire on Whittlin Way. Deputies say a woman, man...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Piedmont Fire Department is responding to a fire on Whittlin Way. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Remains of missing WWII soldier returned to Upstate, thousands more yet to be recovered
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 1944, the remains of an Air Force Sergeant have been missing overseas. Friday, Stg. George Walker finally returned home to the upstate. He’s one of hundreds of lost soldiers the Department of Defense helps find and recover every year. The Defense POW Accounting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: East/West Belvue Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We brought FOX Carolina’s “Getting Answers” to East and West Belvue Roads, in Greenville County. The road is just over a mile longer between Buckhorn Road and Rutherford Road, in the Taylors area. East Belvue Road seemed to have most of the...
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
FOX Carolina
SC animal shelters offer special promotions to solve overcapacity issue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Animal shelters across South Carolina are offering special promotions to solve the over-capacity issue as the state declares a state of emergency. According to No Kill South Carolina 2021 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP, the two largest shelters in the state, Greenville County...
Comments / 0