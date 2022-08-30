ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

LIVE: Amber Alert issued for baby kidnapped in stolen car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who deputies say was kidnapped during a stolen car incident early Friday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1509 Grove Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child who was left inside was also taken.
FOX Carolina

Search continues for suspect, stolen car after baby found safe in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who stole a car with a baby inside on Friday morning. Deputies said the car was stolen at QuikTrip on Grove Road in Greenville. The 8-month-old baby girl was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off at Golden Strip School of Music.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after crashing into ditch in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died on Saturday morning following a crash on SC 101. Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:25 a.m. on SC 101 near Bates Road. According to troopers, the driver was traveling north on SC...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Court presses Canebrake Drive murder suspect to reveal iPhone passcode

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County murder suspect Zachary Hughes appeared in court on Thursday for a hearing on motions filed regarding access to his iPhone. Hughes is charged with murder in connection with the brutal death of Christina Parcell, who was stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Fox#Indecent Liberties#The Sheriff S Office
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: East/West Belvue Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We brought FOX Carolina’s “Getting Answers” to East and West Belvue Roads, in Greenville County. The road is just over a mile longer between Buckhorn Road and Rutherford Road, in the Taylors area. East Belvue Road seemed to have most of the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s apple fest in full swing

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville’s Apple Festival kicked off Friday. And it’s about more than just the celebration of apple season, the county expects 300,000 people to pack Main Street in support of local farmer’s and businesses. Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says apples are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy