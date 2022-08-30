ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boylston, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Assumption wins home opener, fans excited to be back

WORCESTER, Mass. — On Saturday, the Assumption University Greyhounds football team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over the Kutztown University Bears. It was the Greyhounds’ first victory over Kutztown since 2017, snapping a three-game losing streak. The game also marked the first home-opener since 2019, which...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

LIV Golf tournament at the International in Bolton starts Friday

BOLTON, Mass, - Everything in Bolton is ready to go for LIV Golf’s tournament at The International this weeknd. Town administrator Don Lowe said LIV organizers have been easy to work with. He’s been in touch with state and local law enforcement to have plenty of security measures in place.
BOLTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Cannabis celebrated in Downtown Worcester during 2022 Cultivator's Cup

WORCESTER, Mass. - This Labor Day weekend, some will be celebrating cannabis in Downtown Worcester as the Cultivator's Cup took over the Palladium. The two-day gathering is centered around celebrating, and building a community for cannabis culture. Enthusiasts, consumers, and supporters of cannabis were invited to explore, discover and celebrate new favorites in the regulated cannabis markets. The event started in Rhode Island and became the first legal cannabis competition in the country. The concept is people's-choice, where visitors can judge the different brands of cannabis. Vendors from all over the world were represented. Organizers say it is an accessible way for adult consumers to become informed judges of what the industry’s cannabis producers have to offer.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Local agriculture still the main attraction at 2022 Spencer Fair

SPENCER, Mass. - Each Labor Day weekend, the Spencer Fair draws in thousands of people for four days of competitions, entertainment and more. For over 130 years, local agriculture has been the main attraction, and while so much has changed, Spencer Agricultural Association President Bob Knight said local farmers are still the heart of this celebration.
SPENCER, MA

