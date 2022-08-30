Read full article on original website
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
North Shore town bans all outdoor water use amid extreme drought conditions
DANVERS, Mass. — A town on the North Shore of Massachusetts has banned all outdoor water use amid extreme drought conditions. Residents of Danvers will not be allowed to fill their swimming pools, wash their cars, run sprinklers and irrigation systems, or water with hoses and cans for the foreseeable future, according to town officials.
WCVB
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
NECN
After Gorgeous Saturday, Labor Day Weekend Weather Deteriorates Sunday Evening
It's been a gorgeous Saturday in which our temperatures remained seasonable along some more clouds through the afternoon. The crisp air remains as a high pressure system is still in control, but as it heads east, our wind direction shifts and our humidity will begin to creep in by late Sunday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
Local agriculture still the main attraction at 2022 Spencer Fair
SPENCER, Mass. - Each Labor Day weekend, the Spencer Fair draws in thousands of people for four days of competitions, entertainment and more. For over 130 years, local agriculture has been the main attraction, and while so much has changed, Spencer Agricultural Association President Bob Knight said local farmers are still the heart of this celebration.
NECN
House Gutted In New Hampshire Explosion Was Home to Two Teachers
The house that was gutted by a fire and explosion in southern New Hampshire earlier this week was the home of two teachers, according to the Nashua Teachers' Union. The teachers' union told NBC10 Boston that it's holding a donation drive and collection, and has already raised over $10,000 for John and Laura Finocchiaro. The two teachers are husband and wife, and both teach in Nashua, according to the union.
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts Residents
(MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo announced they will be hosting a discounted rate weekend for all Massachuetts residents and their guests! The family owned zoo stated on their website that "Massachusetts residents can enjoy $20 general admission for themselves and guests during MA weekend!"
Armata’s, closed since November fire, buys Village Food Mart in Hampden, still plans to rebuild in Longmeadow
HAMPDEN — The owners of Armata’s Market in Longmeadow — which has been closed since a devastating four-alarm fire in November 2021 — bought Village Food Mart in Hampden this week. Armata’s will also continue with plans to rebuild at the Longmeadow location, said owner Alexis...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town
WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
spectrumnews1.com
'Come for the food and stay for the live music:' Worcester holds its second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer
WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Worcester Thursday for the city's second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer. It had local chefs, farmers and crafters, along with live music. In its twelfth year, 'Out to Lunch' has grown to a multi week celebration. Most people said they...
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Rescued emu named Jerry finds a new home
METHUEN - Jerry the emu, recently rescued from a farm along with 100 goats, has been adopted.The MSPCA told WBZ-TV Wednesday that Jerry will leave Nevins Farm and go to a home with other emus.Rescuers say they will miss Jerry, but are excited for him to have siblings.The MSPCA said earlier this week it has lined up adopters for about half of the rescued goats. The previous owner of the goats is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case and did not pay a $100,000 security bond that was overdue.Jerry seemed to really love the time he spent with his goat friends."The emu has proven himself to be an entertaining character on the farm," the MSPCA said.
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
