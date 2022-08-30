ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

College students on abortion ban: ‘People are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this’

 4 days ago
Buffey H
4d ago

Just love how the media talks to a few people and then makes them the majority and all they want to write about. I think they want to cause division and they love it!!!

Jason West
4d ago

if you don't like the new abortion laws then move your baby murdering parisite carcus some where else then if it was up to me just supporting abortions would get all your legal rights stripped from you and face the rest of your life in a prison or be put down.

