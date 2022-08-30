College students on abortion ban: ‘People are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this’

Read full article on original website
Buffey H
4d ago
Just love how the media talks to a few people and then makes them the majority and all they want to write about. I think they want to cause division and they love it!!!
Reply(1)
4
Jason West
4d ago
if you don't like the new abortion laws then move your baby murdering parisite carcus some where else then if it was up to me just supporting abortions would get all your legal rights stripped from you and face the rest of your life in a prison or be put down.
Reply
3
Related
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year top 10 finalists
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education today announced the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “Nearly everyone can remember their favorite teacher – the person who taught them, encouraged them, and inspired them to achieve their dreams,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Indiana is home to exceptional teachers across the state, and this year’s top 10 Teacher of the Year finalists are especially impressive. Our teachers’ work matters today and will continue to impact students throughout their entire lives.”
wbiw.com
Purdue, Notre Dame, and Indiana universities join CDC Midwest Center’s effort against disease-bearing ticks and mosquitoes
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University, Indiana University, and the University of Notre Dame have joined the Midwest Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases. The $10 million Midwest center, led by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is funded for five years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The new...
Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments
Indiana and its investment managers can’t make government employee pension system investments based on environmental, social or governance criteria, Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote in an advisory opinion released Thursday. Under state law, Rokita said, those decisions can only take Indiana employees and retirees’ financial interests into account. “Woke big businesses are collaborating with their […] The post Rokita: No “woke” ESG criteria allowed in pension investments appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org
BSU President Mearns explains BSU’s response to the new COVID vaccine, Indiana’s new abortion law, and student loan foregiveness; honors teacher Annie Burns-Hicks
Major news stories on the national scene are finding their way across college campuses today, including Ball State. Topics such as:. The announcement of the updated COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna being given emergency authority by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. What are Ball State’s plans to distribute the vaccine?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers
INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
IU Health already seeing impact ahead of Sept. 15 abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — With just two weeks until Indiana’s abortion ban goes into effect, the state’s largest healthcare system is already seeing an impact while preparing for what this will mean for their hospitals. The new law which takes effect September 15 bans most abortions with exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother or […]
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to Indiana, Kentucky, CDC says
Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy's restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
indianapublicradio.org
People struggling to pay energy bills engage in ‘risky’ behaviors to cope
People struggling to pay their energy bills are more likely to do risky, sometimes dangerous things to keep the lights on, stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. That’s according to a new study from Indiana University’s Energy Justice Lab. Lower-income residents who struggle with...
wbiw.com
Duke Energy Indiana, Toray Resin Company commence operation of a solar facility
PLAINFIELD – Duke Energy Indiana’s solar energy facility at Toray Resin Company’s Shelbyville campus is now in service. The new facility is capable of generating up to 900 kilowatts of electricity to help power the plastics manufacturer’s operations while offsetting carbon emissions. The solar project is...
wbaa.org
Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan
An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We're prepared': IU Health on implementing new abortion law
With two weeks until Indiana’s new abortion law takes effect, leaders of the state’s largest health system said it is prepared.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
Indiana receives additional $187M federal funds to improve broadband access
Indiana has been awarded $187 million for broadband infrastructure through the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund, which will provide high-speed internet to more than 50,000 Hoosiers who lack access to adequate service. This round of funding is in addition to previous grants of $350 million for improving broadband...
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Some Indiana schools still offering free meals as nationwide program ends
RICHMOND, Ind. – With the end of the nationwide free school lunch program, many Hoosier parents are once again paying for their kids’ meals. But some districts have qualified to continue feeding kids for free, and more are trying to obtain that funding. “Having to pay for breakfast, lunch and three snacks basically a day is […]
WKRC
Salad dressing from major supermarket recalled
CINCINNATI ( WKRC) - A company is recalling salad dressing because it contains undeclared ingredients. Van Law Food Products Inc. has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar dressing. The packaging did not disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergens. People with an allergy or...
wbaa.org
Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access
More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding. The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law...
WISH-TV
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
Comments / 5