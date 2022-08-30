ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

BSU President Mearns explains BSU’s response to the new COVID vaccine, Indiana’s new abortion law, and student loan foregiveness; honors teacher Annie Burns-Hicks

Major news stories on the national scene are finding their way across college campuses today, including Ball State. Topics such as:. The announcement of the updated COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and Moderna being given emergency authority by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. What are Ball State’s plans to distribute the vaccine?
MUNCIE, IN
Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation

The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana State

