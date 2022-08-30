Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
WLFI.com
Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
WLFI.com
New COVID-19 booster shots to be available next week
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new COVID-19 booster shot that includes protection against the Omicron variant will be available in Tippecanoe County beginning next week. The County Health Department received the first shipment from Moderna on Friday. Tippecanoe County Health Officer Doctor Gregory Loomis says only fully-vaccinated people will be able to receive it.
WLFI.com
Columbian Park celebrates Labor Day weekend
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the long weekend begins, folks in the Greater Lafayette area celebrated Labor Day at Columbian Park. There were several family-family activities for people of all ages to enjoy. Some of those included a car show, train rides, food trucks, pedal boat riding, and even free admissions for the Columbian Park Zoo were given out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Chip plant to add 2M gallons of wastewater daily
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion factory will produce a lot of microchips and pump out lots of wastewater. Semiconductor manufacturers like Skywater Technology use a lot of water to operate. Skywater is expected to produce about 2 million gallons of wastewater a day from its planned West Lafayette plant.
WLFI.com
Money available for math, English tutoring
Some families in Tippecanoe County are eligible to receive $1,000 for math and English tutoring. Some families in Tippecanoe County are eligible to receive $1,000 for math and English tutoring.
WLFI.com
EMS workers hope Giving Day telethon provides funding for rural areas
Carroll County EMS provides critical emergency and medical assistance to more than 1,800 people every year. The county does not have a hospital or an urgent care center. County EMS Director Doug Atkisson says his paramedics are often the first and sometimes only medical professionals able to help people. EMS...
WLFI.com
Breman challenges West Lafayette in a 2-2 tie
West Lafayette stays unbeaten, but moves to 7-0-1 on the season after a 2-2 tie against Breman. The Red Devils are a 2A powerhouse, having won seven straight games. It was an even fight at the start of the game against Bremen. Both teams were trying to get something going and had shots on goal.
Comments / 0