How safe is Horizon West?
Representatives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office addressed a number of Horizon West residents’ concerns during a safety event, held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Summerport Clubhouse. The event, organized by longtime Summerport resident Jeff Loeffert, addressed topics such as the Sheriff’s Office rezoning, population growth, school safety,...
UCF RESTORES receives $1.4 million grant to help first responders in need
A special program at the University of Central Florida is capitalizing on its mission to help first responders in need with the help of a new $1.4 million grant. UCF RESTORES, which includes the National Center of Excellence for First Responder Behavioral Health, is "a nonprofit clinical research center and treatment clinic established to change the way Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and other trauma-related concerns are understood, diagnosed and treated," according to the organization's website.
Coffee with the Town Manager set for Sept. 8
Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz welcomes the public for coffee and conversation from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center at the Town of Oakland. Coffee will be served at the center, located at 126 W. Petris Ave. Parking is available...
Deer Island home tops Winter Garden sales from Aug. 13 to 19
A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 13 to 19. The home at 255 Deer Isle Drive, Winter Garden, sold Aug. 16, for $1.1 million. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 3,041 square feet of living area. Days on market: 15.
West Orange, Ocoee, TFA, Windermere Prep all win
Teams from West Orange and Southwest Orange had varying degrees of success in Week Two. Our recap here!. Week Two of the 2022 prep football season is in the books, and teams from West Orange and Southwest Orange fared well. GAME OF THE WEEK. West Orange (2-0), 13. Apopka (1-1),...
Football schedule for today
It's Football Friday! Check out all the high school games in our area that are happening today. We are excited for today’s games. Let’s hope the weather cooperates and we can see some pigskin action tonight…. Our Game of the Week is West Orange High School vs. Apopka...
