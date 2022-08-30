ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Serious injuries after 10 vehicles crash on Idalou Highway

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, after three crashes on the Idalou Highway near FM 1729 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities were called at 6:40 p.m. Officials originally told EverythingLubbock.com that one person had minor injuries.

On Tuesday, DPS said the crashes involved 10 vehicles total, including two 18-wheelers. DPS said the 18-wheelers stopped on the roadway during the storm while visibility was low. Drivers could not see and crashed into the back of the 18-wheelers.

DPS said the person with serious injuries was “stable” as of Tuesday afternoon.

AllTexas
4d ago

Drive the for the conditions people. During a strom, stopped vehicles are common. Slow down and pay attention. Don't drive on thw shoulder because vehicles can be stopped there.

