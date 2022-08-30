Norvell’s teams have had some success against Harbaugh’s and Michigan, including a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in 1985

When John Blair warms up for Colorado State University’s annual Homecoming 5K Race, his thoughts wander not to running, but to his lifelong connection with the university. “Homecoming is a special time to remember CSU. I consider it a privilege to attend, to graduate, to trace my career from college days, to retire happy and healthy,” said Blair, a 1974 graduate who had a career in trust administration at a Loveland bank. “I met my wife at CSU. The university became integral in my life. These thoughts are prevalent at each race morning.”

