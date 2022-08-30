ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley

Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Three-star forward Karson Templin eyeing Utah programs for official visits

Another hard-playing prospect from the south region emerged during the final live period weekends of the summer. Three-star power forward Karson Templin saw high major offers come his way as the summer concluded and recently has been on the visiting trail to check out a few of his suitors up and close.
LOGAN, UT
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. App State

On Saturday, North Carolina will head west for its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State in Boone, N.C, at noon. Fresh off a dominating 56-24 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday, the Tar Heels are expected to be tested early and often against a Mountaineers team that includes 21 fifth or sixth-year players, including sixth-year quarterback Chase Brice.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota

It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
FARGO, ND
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Top 30 senior Isaiah Miranda is down to eight finalists

One of the nation's top big men, Isaiah Miranda, tells 247Sports that he is down to a final eight of Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA and USC. A seven-footer from Rhode Island who is playing this season at Southern California Academy, Miranda currently ranks No. 30 nationally...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Social Media Reaction: USC football dominates Rice to open 2022 season

After months of waiting, USC finally kicked off the Lincoln Riley era in spectacular fashion on Saturday with a 66-14 blowout of Rice in front of over 60,000 fans at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Riley's offense was electric all afternoon long, and Alex Grinch's defense shook off a shaky start to record four interceptions – three of which were returned for touchdowns. The result was USC's highest score total in 14 years, dating back to when the Trojans hung 69 on Washington State during the Pete Carroll era.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State

Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Alabama 55, Utah State 0

In taking out Utah State, 55-0, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama improved to 16-0 in season openers under head coach Nick Saban. When it was over, BOL senior analyst Travis Reier provided some thoughts on the game and talked about some other contests that caught his attention in Week One of the 2022 college football season.
LOGAN, UT

