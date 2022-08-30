Read full article on original website
Related
therebelwalk.com
Notes from Ole Miss’ 28-10 win over Troy
OXFORD, Miss. – During the spring, most Ole Miss fans wondered who would be the standout quarterback in the season opener. But the bigger question may have been which running back would be the most productive?. TCU transfer Zach Evans ran for 130 yards, but just as impressive was...
therebelwalk.com
The Rebel RoundUp Preview: Ole Miss hosts Troy in Season Opener
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football is back! Fresh off an incredible second year, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin and company look to retool things as the portal king has brought in plenty of fresh faces to Oxford. It’s a fun time to be an Ole Miss fan as...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss releases hype video for Troy game: ‘No one decides how far you go, except you!’
ARE YOU READY? YOU WILL BE AFTER YOU SEE THIS…. (Feature image credit: Josh McCoy, Ole Miss) Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.
therebelwalk.com
Rebel Defense Ready for Season Opener Against Troy
OXFORD, Miss. – When co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin left Ole Miss after the Sugar Bowl, some wondered what would happen to the Rebels’ defense after his departure. Rest assured the Ole Miss defense is in good hands. Last year’s co-defensive coordinator, Chris Partridge and new assistant coach Maurice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therebelwalk.com
Three takeaways from Ole Miss’ win over Troy
The Ole Miss Rebels are now 1-0 after their 28-10 win over the Troy Trojans Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway. Here are three takeaways from the contest. Coming into the year, this linebacker corps was labeled by many as the “weakest link” of this defense but in this game, they were some of the most dominant players on the field.
therebelwalk.com
BARNEStorming: Thoughts Around the College Football World
OXFORD, Miss. – An Illinois high school held a “Mom’s Night” last week and it was not a traditional event. Instead of being presented a rose by their sons, these mothers were afforded the chance to don the pads and tackle their sons. The chance to...
Comments / 0