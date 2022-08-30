ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Now Playing: Friday, September 2, through Thursday, September 8

Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction (not tated; Putnam Museeum & Science Center) - An edu-doc that would be recommended solely for the chance, for 40 minutes, to actually feel momentarily great about the state of the human race. IMDb listing.
DAVENPORT, IA
Riverssance Festival, Gallery Openings, PASS Coming

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is coming up quickly on September 17 and 18. For two days, we transform Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport into an art collectors dream. Over seventy fine-art vendors, four incredible food-vendors, live music, and local wine and craft beer. Plus, we even have children’s activities from ArtsBasics! Riverssance is a great way to enjoy some time outside, meet great artists, grow your art collection, and support the arts. Interested in helping out and getting a free Riverssance t-shirt and free admission? Click here to volunteer! Your admission to Riverssance ($5 for one day or $8 for a two-day pass) supports the wide range of arts programming from Quad City Arts.
DAVENPORT, IA
Happy Joe’s Continues Its Transformational Journey

BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 2, 2022) — Over the last eighteen months, Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has signed more franchise agreements and opened more new locations than during the entire previous decade. The brand’s take-out and delivery sales are greater than pre-pandemic levels, and it has successfully started expanding overseas. The vast majority of Happy Joe’s fifty-plus locations are highly profitable, with its franchise restaurants leading the way having recently remodeled or are in the process of upgrading to the brand’s modern new design, leading to higher guest satisfaction.
BETTENDORF, IA
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Partners with College Football Coaches to Encourage Iowans to “Get in the Game” for November Election

DES MOINES, IOWA (September 1, 2022) — The head football coaches at the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake are encouraging Iowans to “get in the game” for the November 8 general election. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is partnering with Kirk Ferentz, Matt Campbell, Mark Farley, and Todd Stepsis to promote voter participation this fall. The four head coaches will appear in radio, TV, social media, and digital ads, encouraging Iowans to #BeAVoter. Radio ads will run during each school’s game broadcasts.
AMES, IA

