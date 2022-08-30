ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of "Alleged" nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed
Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
Man killed, woman injured after shots fired in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after a double shooting in Sandy. Officials said they received a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Police responded to the scene at the 2000 block of Oak Manor Drive where they...
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area
UTA officer shoots robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
One in critical condition following North Salt Lake car crash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday.  The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by
Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized

SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns

WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County

WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
Woman, man accused of stealing trailer from Eagle Mountain storage lot

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman involved with a travel trailer theft in Eagle Mountain. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, about model year 2007, with no license plates, entered Sunset Storage & RV at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Salt Lake City police make gun, drug arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police on the department's Liberty Bike Squad arrested two people on multiple felony charges on Aug. 22. Police stopped driver Aumhil Stewart, 20, because they knew from previous interactions that his driver license was revoked,...
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...

