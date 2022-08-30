Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Search underway for two suspects in shooting at party in Salt Lake industrial area
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for help from the public to identify two suspects in a gang-related shooting at an industrial part of Salt Lake. One person sustained non-life threatening injuries. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called out to reports...
POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
KSLTV
One dead in Grand County after pickup truck making U-turn hit by semi
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 2:22 a.m. near milepost 149, approximately 8 miles south of the Interstate 80 junction. Troopers say...
Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen […]
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
Gephardt Daily
kjzz.com
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
kslnewsradio.com
One in critical condition following North Salt Lake car crash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in critical condition following a crash involving three cars and three drivers in North Salt Lake on Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of 2600 South and I-15, partially blocking the on-ramp going northbound. The man in critical condition was transported to the hospital by […]
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting in Sandy leaves one person dead and another hospitalized
SANDY, Utah — A shooting in Sandy on Friday morning left a man dead and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Lt. Dean Carriger with the Sandy City Police Department said police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene near 2000 Oak Manor...
KSLTV
Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
eastidahonews.com
kjzz.com
UTA Police officer shoots suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority shot a suspect near a Salt Lake City Trax platform late Thursday night. Police responded to the incident near 900 South and 200 West around 9:30 p.m. According to a witness who spoke with KUTV at...
kjzz.com
Firefighters extinguish unoccupied RV fire in Summit County
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — A fire that started in an unoccupied RV has been extinguished in Summit County, officials said. They said Park City Fire District assisted North Summit Fire District and South Summit Fire District with the fire. Related stories from 2News. It reportedly happened on Saturday just...
KSLTV
Woman, man accused of stealing trailer from Eagle Mountain storage lot
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman involved with a travel trailer theft in Eagle Mountain. Officials with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, about model year 2007, with no license plates, entered Sunset Storage & RV at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police make gun, drug arrests
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police on the department’s Liberty Bike Squad arrested two people on multiple felony charges on Aug. 22. Police stopped driver Aumhil Stewart, 20, because they knew from previous interactions that his driver license was revoked,...
kjzz.com
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
