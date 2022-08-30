The three exhibits in Colorado State University’s Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising’s Fall 2022 displays celebrate the fashion and fragility of clothing and the process the museum undergoes to become keepers of such objects. They also take inspiration from a designer who became better known as the author of an annual list of “worst dressed” female celebrities that was published for more than 40 years and skewered rich and famous funny fashion fails.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO