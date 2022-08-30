Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado State University
With $5 million for improvements coming, Colorado State Forest Service Nursery eyes what it could become
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (right) recently toured the Colorado State Forest Service Nursery, which is about to receive some major upgrades thanks to $5 million allocated by the Colorado Legislature. Photo by Hannah Tran. Healing land scarred by wildfire in Colorado and throughout the West begins in an aging nursery...
Colorado State University
Committee shares information about extensive review of retirement plan options
After two years of an extensive review, a committee charged with refining retirement plan options for employees will co-host, along with representatives from Human Resources, multiple town halls to share information about findings and next steps. The review was launched in Spring 2020 with the aim of lowering employee costs...
Colorado State University
Memories sewn into garments: Avenir’s fall display honors history, research, innovation
The three exhibits in Colorado State University’s Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising’s Fall 2022 displays celebrate the fashion and fragility of clothing and the process the museum undergoes to become keepers of such objects. They also take inspiration from a designer who became better known as the author of an annual list of “worst dressed” female celebrities that was published for more than 40 years and skewered rich and famous funny fashion fails.
Comments / 3