Colorado State University

Committee shares information about extensive review of retirement plan options

After two years of an extensive review, a committee charged with refining retirement plan options for employees will co-host, along with representatives from Human Resources, multiple town halls to share information about findings and next steps. The review was launched in Spring 2020 with the aim of lowering employee costs...
Colorado State University

Memories sewn into garments: Avenir’s fall display honors history, research, innovation

The three exhibits in Colorado State University’s Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising’s Fall 2022 displays celebrate the fashion and fragility of clothing and the process the museum undergoes to become keepers of such objects. They also take inspiration from a designer who became better known as the author of an annual list of “worst dressed” female celebrities that was published for more than 40 years and skewered rich and famous funny fashion fails.
FORT COLLINS, CO

