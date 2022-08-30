Isaiha Molina caught a swing pass and proceeded to do what he does best: make a play. The senior wide receiver burst down the left sideline, shed a tackle and juked a couple of defenders along the way en route to a 23-yard gain to the Wilcox 1-yard line, setting up a short Michael Reyes’ touchdown run with 26.2 seconds left until halftime.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO