sanbenito.com
Heat advisory in effect through Labor Day weekend
Authorities are cautioning residents of San Benito County and the surrounding region to stay cool through the long holiday weekend due to an approaching heat wave that could see temperatures rise above triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11am Sunday, Sept. 4 to 8pm...
Isaiha Molina stands tall as Hollister’s No. 1 receiver
Isaiha Molina caught a swing pass and proceeded to do what he does best: make a play. The senior wide receiver burst down the left sideline, shed a tackle and juked a couple of defenders along the way en route to a 23-yard gain to the Wilcox 1-yard line, setting up a short Michael Reyes’ touchdown run with 26.2 seconds left until halftime.
