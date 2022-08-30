ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing Without Us: Unions Stop Work in Area Actions

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Striking Seattle-area workers have shut down workplaces throughout the region this summer in an attempt to win better wages, working conditions, and other changes. Just after 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, baristas at the Starbucks...
OPINION | The Child Tax Credit Has One Last Chance for Expansion in 2022

Chardonnay Beaver’s recent article for the South Seattle Emerald, “The Call for a National Moral Revival – Part 1: The Poor People’s Campaign Then and Now” reminds us that more than 50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King led the Poor People’s Campaign to put the focus on poverty. The aim was to bring together all races through this common struggle of being poor in America. And yet, here we are today, still fighting poverty.
