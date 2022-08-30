Chardonnay Beaver’s recent article for the South Seattle Emerald, “The Call for a National Moral Revival – Part 1: The Poor People’s Campaign Then and Now” reminds us that more than 50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King led the Poor People’s Campaign to put the focus on poverty. The aim was to bring together all races through this common struggle of being poor in America. And yet, here we are today, still fighting poverty.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO