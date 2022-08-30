WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Health is once again taking free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as NARCAN® for certain Wyoming groups. NARCAN® is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, explained Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO