START alters bus service for Labor Day
JACKSON, Wyo. — START Bus announced that it will be adjusting service for Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day by canceling some commuter services for both the Teton Valley, Idaho and the Star Valley, Wyoming bus lines. The START Bus Teton Valley & Star Valley Commuter routes...
WDH restarts free Narcan program
WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Health is once again taking free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as NARCAN® for certain Wyoming groups. NARCAN® is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, explained Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division.
