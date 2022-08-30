ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

New Shellfishing Area Announced By Rhode Island Officials

New shellfishing waters are opening up in the Ocean State. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says about 180 acres in the Nausauket area of Greenwich Bay in Warwick can be harvested. The DEM says state and local actions to strengthen stormwater controls and increase sewering have led to...
Arrest Made In Springfield Arson Case

Springfield Police and Fire charging a 24-year-old city man with allegedly setting the fire in a Walgreen’s on Sumner Avenue that caused more than a half million dollars in damage. Police arresting Christopher Afonso on Ozark Street. A police spokesman says the pharmacy had to destroy a substantial amount...
