essexnewsdaily.com
Report shows noncompliance of sick leave laws in NJ towns, including Belleville
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Are New Jersey municipalities following state laws regarding sick and vacation leave? According to a recent report from the Office of the State Comptroller, the answer is an overwhelming no. In the report, “A Review of Sick and Vacation Leave Policies in New Jersey Municipalities,” which...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
South Jersey Hotel, Waterpark Shuttered By Pandemic Set To Reopen: Reports
A popular hotel and water park in Burlington County — shuttered for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is set to reopen under new ownership, according to media reports. The 14-acre hotel and indoor water park in Mt. Laurel plans a staggered reopening, 42Freeway reported. The...
Body found in Pa. is likely man connected to New Jersey woman's killing, police say
Prosecutors say Peter Lestician was the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive.
Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide
"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.
ocscanner.news
FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED
There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
NBC Philadelphia
Two Shot in Parking Lot of Montgomery County Apartment Complex
Léelo en español aquí. Two people were shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, apartment complex that sits near both a high school and university. Cheltenham Township police officers were called to the parking lot outside one of the buildings at the...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Multiple Subjects Following Drug Dealing Investigation
Delaware State Police have arrested numerous subjects following a narcotics investigation that began in June 2022 in the Ellendale and Greenwood areas. During the months of June 2022 through August 2022, the Delaware State Police corroborated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to identify several residences and property lots in the Unity Lane area of Greenwood (informally known as “The Hole”) and the Metz Lane area of Ellendale that were actively involved in the distribution of narcotics. On August 31, 2022, the Delaware State Police, with assistance provided by the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Dover Police Department, and Delaware Probation & Parole, executed a series of search warrants at these locations, which resulted in the seizure of the following contraband:
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on North Broadway in Pennsville Township. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free...
2 people found dead after police standoff in New Jersey
Woodbridge Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to Soren Street after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman laying in front of a lawn.
Woman found dead inside Florence Township, NJ home
The death is considered to be suspicious, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Malaga Road in Winslow Township, initial reports said. Multiple medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
Driver, 23, Killed In Interstate 195 Dump Truck Crash
A 23-year-old South Jersey woman was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Interstate 195 this weekend, authorities said. Torrey Flim died when her Hyundai Elantra rear-ended the truck, then was struck by another vehicle around 12:10 a.m. near milepost 0.2 in Hamilton Township on Saturday, Aug. 27, New Jersey State Police said.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS football team blanks Paterson Kennedy in the season opener
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team blanked Paterson Kennedy, 21-0, in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Senior standout Khyron Hill scored all three touchdowns and finished with 125 yards. The Tornadoes will host Bayonne on Friday, Sept. 9, at...
