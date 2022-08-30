ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

Ohio mom says honey saved her child’s life

By Cris Belle
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrMsh_0hbQqevl00

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Barberton mom didn’t plan on her Facebook post reaching thousands, but she’s glad it did. She hopes it brings awareness not only to the dangers of button batteries around small children but also a simple life-saving step parents can take in case one does get swallowed.

It started off as a birthday celebration for Katie Jacobsen with a meal from Cracker Barrel, complete with biscuits and the little honey packets.

While relaxing in the living room after dinner on Thursday, Jacobsen’s daughter Maggie told her she swallowed a button battery found in her doll’s leg.

Cleveland Browns cut roster to 73; here’s who’s been waived so far

“I know immediately that this is bad,” the post says. “We start getting ready to go to the hospital.”

Meanwhile, her daughter Eva began researching poison contro l on her phone and declared, “Mom it says to give her honey.”

“We still have little packets of honey sitting on the table. How amazing is that? It was surely God’s kindness to us! So we gave her a couple of packets. And grab the rest for the ride to the hospital,” she said.

After arriving at the hospital, X-rays showed that sure enough the battery slid right down into her stomach where it’s less dangerous. After an overnight stay, the battery continued sliding down farther and into her intestines, putting her at very little risk.

Doctors discharged Maggie right after breakfast saying multiple times how good it was that they gave her honey right away.

“Because it coats the battery and keeps it from getting stuck,” she said. “And I just felt I needed to share how truly and awesomely God was looking after this little girl last night. ‘He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty.'”

FOX 8 reached out to the family to ask how Maggie is doing since returning home. Jacobsen said she’s doing well and there are no complications.

East Cleveland police chief suspended following indictment

“I think the biggest thing is just to make people aware of how dangerous these batteries are,” she said. “Akron Children’s Hospital told us they see kids who swallow them all the time. It is extremely common. And these batteries are in tons of products for children.”

She said they even found three more toys at home that contain button batteries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBWdA_0hbQqevl00
    (Credit: Katie Jacobsen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgLb1_0hbQqevl00
    Woman hand holding a button battery with the forefinger isolated on a white background

“I also think with so many kids swallowing these batteries, it’s good to get the poison control information out to the public,” she said. “We are very thankful our daughter Eva (16) thought to look it up. She is a certified lifeguard and was so great under pressure.”

After the post reached thousands, she was contacted by two moms who had lost their children to battery ingestion. They now work to bring awareness to families so this tragedy doesn’t occur again.

You can see their stories on their websites here and here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Ohio teen father accused of deliberately leaving 1-year-old son in hot car, killing him

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested and charged after his 1-year-old child allegedly died from being left in a car unattended for too long. According to a news release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, on Sept. 1 at approximately 2 p.m., police learned that an unresponsive 1-year-old child was transported to the ER by his father.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Barberton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Barberton, OH
whbc.com

New Philly Father Charged in Child’s Hot Car Death

A 19 year old New Philadelphia man is in jail charged with murder in the death of his 1-year old baby. Police say Landon Parrott took the child to the hospital because it was not responsive. The child had been left in a hot car for 5 hours. Police say Parrott eventually told them he left the child in the car on purpose so it did not cause a disturbance in the house. It was 87 degrees outside at the time. Parrott is being held on a quarter of a million dollars bond in the Tuscarawas County jail.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Cracker Barrel#Cleveland Browns
townandtourist.com

17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Man in Coma After Brutal Bee Swarm Leaves Him With Thousands of Stings

Austin Bellamy was trimming a friend’s lemon tree branches on Friday when he accidentally snipped into a bee’s nest, a mistake that would leave him in a coma with thousands of stings, WNBG reports. His family watched in horror as the swarm descended on him like a thick, black blanket. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’ And nobody would help him,” Phyllis Edwards, his grandmother, told the outlet through tears, adding that it was impossible to reach him through the swarm. Bellamy reportedly inhaled 30 bees, according to his mother Shawna Carter. “So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she said. Bellamy is on a ventilator and is expected to make a full recovery, the outlet reported.Read it at WBNG 12 News
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Emily Shue

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing. Emily Shue is 17. She’s been missing since April 29 and was last seen in Akron. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)375-2552.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
townandtourist.com

29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy