The banner stating 10 representatives saved Gunstock is a definite sign of faltering campaigns. Gunstock employees saved Gunstock. Another indication of failing campaigns is when politicians restrict comments in their social media posts. They do not want or allow criticism or alternative views that they feel make themselves and their affiliations look unfavorable. A common Facebook tactic is called “blocking.” That’s when you do not allow your posts to be seen and or commented on by certain people. The Gilford page is a perfect example. The administrator of this page (who just happens to be a political candidate) will delete people from his page for comments he deems unfavorable to his cause. And a Laconia page administrator will suspend folks and post the suspension for all to see, as a deterrent, for what he deems as critical comments about his favored candidate. “Blocking” is a common practice on all community Facebook pages in Belknap County. The comments I speak of are not vulgar and there is no name calling, just facts, honesty and a bit of political satire. So what you see on social media, (if they allow you to), from these candidates has been censored and filtered to make themselves look like a superior candidate. And one more thing, what ever happened to the true New Hampshire candidate? Now a days most candidates have moved to NH from Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and so on, and they bring outside influence and money trying to make NH what it isn’t. Please vote for local, quality, long time NH folks who know and have lived what NH is all about.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO