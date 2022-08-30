ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFfVc_0hbQqBWo00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The remains of a young girl found dead in East Tennessee more than three decades ago have been identified through DNA analysis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now asking for the public’s help to determine what happened to her.

This week, the remains were positively identified as Tracy Sue Walker , who went missing from the Lafayette, Indiana area in 1978 when she was around 15 years old.

Skeletal remains were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Campbell County on April 3, 1985.

Forensic anthropologists at the time determined that the skeletal remains were those of a white female, likely between the age of 10 and 15. Investigators were unable to determine her identity and she became affectionately known as ‘Baby Girl.’

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to determine what happened to Walker and how she ended up in Campbell County.

TBI shared a timeline showing how investigators confirmed her identity:

  • In 2007 , a sample of her remains was submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) in hopes of identifying the victim. A DNA profile was developed for the victim and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in hopes that she would eventually be identified.
  • In 2013 , a TBI agent and intelligence analyst revisited the case and began searching for new leads regarding the girl’s identity. It would be nine more years before they received a break in the case.
  • Earlier this year , working with the University of Tennessee Anthropology Department, a sample of the child’s remains was sent to Othram, a private laboratory that analyzes human DNA. There, scientists conducted forensic genetic genealogy testing. In June, Othram provided a possible relative connected to the child who was living in Indiana. Using that information, a TBI intelligence analyst located potential family members in the Lafayette, Indiana area. A TBI agent made contact with those individuals and confirmed they had a family member go missing from that area in 1978. With the assistance of the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department, agents were able to obtain familial DNA standards for possible siblings of the girl, which were submitted to the TBI Crime Lab in Nashville for entry into CODIS.
  • This week , the UNTCHI positively identified ‘Baby Girl’ as Tracy Sue Walker, born in June 1963, who was reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.

TBI Special Agents are now hoping the public can help give more information that could help determine the circumstances leading to Walker’s death. If you have information about this case or any knowledge about individuals Tracy may have been with before her death, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Knoxville native suing Netflix over her portrayal in ‘Inventing Anna’ Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

Related
wamwamfm.com

Amber Alert – What Happened

An AMBER Alert about a missing 9-year-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe Thursday afternoon. Public Information Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metro Police says their investigation into the disappearance of Delila Jennings led them to a building on the near west side of Indianapolis. “And it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
q95fm.net

Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
City
Nashville, IN
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Car hanging over ramp closes interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Genealogy#Dna#East Tennessee#Tbi
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wvlt.tv

Threat found in Campbell Co. school bathroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A threatening message was found in a Campbell County school Monday evening, according to school officials. The message reportedly threatened a school shooting, according to WVLT News partner, The LaFollette Press. Campbell County High School posted to Facebook stating they were aware of a threat...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WLFI.com

LPD investigates late-night standoff

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police are working to learn more about a late-night standoff. It all started Tuesday night at the Overlook Pointe Apartments in Lafayette. According to LPD, two men were fighting in one of the apartment units. That's when a gunshot went off. One man ran...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint

Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy