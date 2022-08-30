ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden talks crime, gun control in Pennsylvania

By Caitlyn Shelton, Sydney Kalich
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZlM2Y_0hbQqAe500

( NewsNation ) —  President Joe Biden is traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on his Safer America Plan , specifically gun safety in America.

Biden’s plan moves to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns ; require background checks for all gun sales with some exceptions; clear court backlogs and improve pretrial supervision of criminal cases; and invest in recruiting and training 100,000 additional police officers for community policing over the next five years.

The White House said Biden will use his Tuesday visit to call out Republicans for opposing his proposal to restore a ban on assault-style weapons. Both parties worked together in a rare effort to pass bipartisan gun safety legislation earlier this year after massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, but Biden has repeatedly said more needs to be done.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at Wilkes University at 3:15 p.m. local time. NewsNation will live stream the article in the player above.

Biden’s visit to the university was rescheduled from his original visit date in July after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mississippi water crisis leads to state of emergency

Following his remarks in Wilkes-Barre, Biden is slated to deliver a prime-time address Thursday in Philadelphia. The president will speak on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” while outside Independence Hall.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House told The Associated Press. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden’s speech at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre comes as Democrats try to blunt Republican efforts to use concern about crime to their advantage in the midterms, which are two months away.

It’s a particularly fraught issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state where a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office are up for grabs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Biden blasts ‘MAGA Republicans,’ ‘sickening’ attacks on FBI

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday railed against the “MAGA Republicans in Congress” who have refused to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol and now are targeting the FBI as he tried to portray Democrats as the true pro-law enforcement party ahead of the November midterms. In remarks initially billed as […]
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Fox News

Pennsylvania cannot allow Fetterman to 'campaign out of a basement' like Biden, Lara Trump says

Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's left-wing policy platforms are somewhat shrouded behind his working-class hoodie-wearing image as he campaigns to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Lara Trump and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News on Tuesday. Fetterman, who suffered a serious stroke earlier this year,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Guns#Gun Safety#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Republicans#Wilkes University#Newsnation
The Independent

Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit

Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Trump lawyer told New York AG she searched Mar-a-Lago office, closets and drawers for documents - six days before the Mar-a-Lago subpoena to find classified files - so what else did she find?

A lawyer representing Donald Trump in a New York tax fraud probe told a court that she thoroughly searched his Mar-a-Lago home for documents - less than a week before the Justice Department subpoenaed him in an investigation over his handling of highly classified records. Though the investigations are separate,...
POTUS
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
The Atlantic

The Justification for Biden’s Speech

President Joe Biden last night used the backdrop of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall to accuse his political opponents of betraying American democracy. The complaints from GOP leaders are loud. How dare Biden use this birthplace of the republic to speak that way about former President Donald Trump and his tens of millions of supporters?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WLNS

Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy