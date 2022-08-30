Residents in a North Carolina town say they’ve been bombarded with white supremacist messages after the removal of a local Confederate statue. On Aug. 21, Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson, a Black man, personally removed the Veterans Memorial and live-streamed it after the town’s board of commissioners voted earlier in August to have it taken down. Within a week of the removal, residents said they found letters at their homes that said the town allowed a “tyrant [to] stomp on [their] white privilege!” One note, which was signed by the “White Knights” and had a list of fake phone numbers and websites to contact, told white Enfield residents, “Don’t let them get away with anything!” Enfield’s police chief said an investigation is under way to determine if the statue’s removal at the hands of the mayor was legal.Read it at WRAL

ENFIELD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO