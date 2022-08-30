ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga becomes highest-grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history

By Madison Montag, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. ( WHTM ) — Lady Gaga’s “The Chromatica Ball” tour made its stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday and became the highest-grossing show in the venue’s history.

According to a press release, Hersheypark Stadium’s previous highest-grossing record was held by the Rolling Stones in 2005.

“Never thought I’d see the day,” remarked Gaga of the record-setting feat, which she shared in an Instagram post shortly after the show that played to a crowd of 30,000 fans.

Additionally, Lady Gaga’s Aug. 19 stop on “The Chromatica Ball” tour broke the attendance record at Boston’s Fenway Park, with over 37,200 coming to the performance.

The superstar singer’s current tour has made stops in Germany, Paris, London, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Boston, Tokyo, and more.

According to Billboard , The Chromatica Ball Tour was supposed to begin in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed a year — and then again until 2022.

The tour wraps up on Sept. 17 in Miami, Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

