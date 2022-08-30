ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLWA says crews will work through the night to install next section of water main pipe

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

(WWJ) – Work continues at the site of the massive water main break in Metro Detroit, where the Great Lakes Water Authority says a 16-foot portion of the 10-foot replacement pipe was installed on Monday, connecting it to existing pipe.

Officials are expecting another 16-foot segment of the pipe to be delivered on Tuesday.

Crews will work “throughout the night, if necessary,” to get the new piece of pipe installed. GLWA officials will provide another update on the timeline for returning the main to service once the pipe is connected and the main is fully closed.

A 48-foot section of the 10-foot pipe near Port Huron ruptured on Aug. 13, causing a major headache for multiple Metro Detroit communities. Initially, nearly a million residents were placed under a Boil Water Advisory.

Photo credit Great Lakes Water Authority

That number was trimmed down to around 130,000 people in seven communities across Macomb and Oakland Counties. It was eventually lifted on Aug. 20.

The broken main distributes finished drinking water from the GLWA’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of its drinking water service area.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

