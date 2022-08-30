ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tony Stewart will announce NHRA's U.S. Nationals on TV

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Two-time Brickyard 400 champion and Hoosier native Tony Stewart will dip his toe into drag racing this weekend.

Stewart will join the Fox television booth to call the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Stewart will join Brian Lohnes and Tony Pedregon for eliminations from 2-5 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Columbus native joined NHRA as a team owner this year with three-time Funny Car world champ Matt Hagan and Top Fuel star Leah Pruett, Stewart's wife.

