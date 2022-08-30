Read full article on original website
Related
klin.com
Second Arrest Made In Robbery Of Woman Coming To Lincoln To Buy Car
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says a second man they believe robbed and assaulted a woman who was coming to Lincoln from Beatrice to buy a car has been arrested. Terry Wagner says 31 year old Kenneth Miles of Beatrice is facing robbery and weapons charges. “He is the...
klin.com
$10,000 Worth Of Copper Fittings Stolen From Lincoln Plumbing Company
Lincoln Police were called to H&S Plumbing at 1720 Cushman Avenue around 8:00 Thursday morning to investigate a theft. “An employee reported someone had entered an unsecured trailer and removed approximately 5,000 copper pipe fittings,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. He says there was no damage to the...
klin.com
LSO Arrests Four People Wanted In Grand Island Credit Card Theft
Four people from Los Angeles were arrested during a traffic stop I-80 near NW 48th Street in Lincoln around 1:15 Thursday afternoon. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says they were wanted by Grand Island Police for the theft of a credit card that was used to make purchases at a Best Buy in Grand Island.
klin.com
LPD Releases New Details On Murder, Suspicious Death
Lincoln Police are trying to put the pieces together as they investigate two murders in the city this week. 55 year old William Wright was arrested Wednesday night for the stabbing death of 61 year old Ronald George in a field near 3rd and P Street. Police Chief Teresa Ewins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Arrest In Wednesday Homicide – LPD Investigating an Additional Suspicious Death
Lincoln Police have arrested a 55 year old man for the stabbing death of 61 year old Ronald George in field near 3rd and P Street early Wednesday morning. William Wright was arrested around 7:00 Wednesday night for second degree murder. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says the relationship of the two men is not yet known. She says George was stabbed with a knife and suffered a wound to his neck.
klin.com
CCC-L Inmate Missing
An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community Thursday and failed to return to the facility. Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Madison County. He has a tentative release date of February 10, 2023.
klin.com
9 Handguns, Suspected Drug Money Found In Seward County Traffic Stop
A California man was arrested after nine handguns and suspected drug money were found during a traffic stop on I-80 near Goehner. The sheriff’s department says the stop was made August 25. A Seward County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation. During the stop the...
klin.com
Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic
As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klin.com
LPD Underage Drinking Enforcement Project During UNL Games
The Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team will be conducting an underage drinking and party enforcement project to coincide with the start of the school year and the beginning of the Husker football season. LPD says the goal of the project is to prevent dangerous behaviors, such as binge drinking,...
klin.com
First Flight From Lincoln To Houston Took Off Friday Morning
The first United Airlines flight from the Lincoln Airport to Houston took off around 6:20 Friday morning and arrived around 8:30. Airport Director of Communications Rachel Barth tells KLIN News 49 of the 50 seats were filled with a variety of passengers. “A few people were flying there on business...
klin.com
Lincoln Food Truck Expansion Program Begins September 6
The Urban Development Department announced Thursday that registration is now open for an expanded food truck pilot program that runs from September 6 through November 1. Vendors may apply for permits at lincoln.ne.gov (search: food truck). Urban Development Director Dan Marvin says the pilot program is the result of an...
klin.com
No. 2 Nebraska Stays Perfect in Sweep over Ole Miss
Another night of volleyball at the Bob Devaney Sports Center; another sweep for Nebraska. The No. 2 ranked Huskers (5-0) welcomed their former player and assistant Kayla Banwarth with a warm welcome ahead of the match before battling her Ole Miss squad to a 25-13, 23, 21 sweep. NU has yet to drop a set this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klin.com
Huskers Unveil New Offense in Sweep of Loyola Marymount
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook continues to utilize the non-conference slate to experiment. Last season, that meant several losses but ultimately resulted in a national title match appearance. Now through four matches, NU has yet to use the exact same lineup and on Thursday even debuted a new offense. Nebraska...
Comments / 0