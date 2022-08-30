Lincoln Police have arrested a 55 year old man for the stabbing death of 61 year old Ronald George in field near 3rd and P Street early Wednesday morning. William Wright was arrested around 7:00 Wednesday night for second degree murder. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says the relationship of the two men is not yet known. She says George was stabbed with a knife and suffered a wound to his neck.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO