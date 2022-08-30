Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Rep. Khanna: ‘We want Republicans to join us’ against those ‘inciting violence’
Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), a member of the House Oversight Committee and Progressive Caucus, joins Andrea Mitchell to share his takeaways from President Biden’s primetime speech on threats to democracy from the right wing, and respond to criticism from Republicans that the president’s speech was too divisive. “He's not calling out Republicans. We want Republicans to join us,” says Khanna. “What we're calling out is some of the leaders and people in social media who are inciting violence, who are engaged in conspiracy theories, that that toxicity is what this country doesn't need.”Sept. 2, 2022.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
MSNBC
Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address
In a prime time speech, President Biden condemned “MAGA forces” and called on Americans to fight against threats to democracy. Meantime, the judge deciding whether Trump will get a special master in the Mar-a-Lago search stopped short of issuing a ruling, but revealed a more detailed inventory of the materials seized would be made public. Plus, the Jan. 6th committee asks former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify. And tomorrow former Trump White House lawyers, Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin are expected to appear before a Jan. 6th grand jury.Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
A 'frothing rage' against Trump is accomplishing what Biden can't
In Alaska this week, voters elected a Democrat to represent them in the U.S. House for the first time in a half-century. Incoming Rep. Mary Peltola defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin with over 50% of the vote. Some will be inclined to attribute Palin’s loss to the state’s experiment with ranked-choice voting to dismiss this race’s significance. After all, Palin finished first in the initial round of voting, in which Democratic and Republican candidates compete on the same ballot, and Peltola finished a dismal fourth.
MSNBC
Donny Deutsch: Biden made speech a referendum on GOP extremism
Donny Deutsch weighs in on President Biden's Thursday prime-time address to the nation on the dangers of MAGA Republicans and Trumpism.Sept. 2, 2022.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
MSNBC
GOP defenses of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal take a pitiful turn
The Associated Press noted in a new report that as details emerge about Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal, “Republicans have grown notably silent.” There’s certainly some truth to that: Three weeks ago, after learning of the FBI executing a court-approved search warrant, GOP officials tripped over themselves to condemn federal law enforcement and defend the former president.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
MSNBC
Trump is now eyeing more than just pardons for Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump suggested again yesterday that he’d issue presidential pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he returns to the White House, echoing a line he’s said several times before. Yesterday, however, the Republican went even further in expressing support for those who attacked the U.S. Capitol. During an...
MSNBC
How Trump's promised perks for Jan. 6 rioters could help form the next mob
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to run for president again. And he’s sending increasingly clear signals that he’d like to form another Jan. 6-style mob to help him secure the White House. In a Thursday interview with right-wing radio host Wendy Bell, Trump alleged that...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
MSNBC
Biden: No place for political violence in America
Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson joins Chris Hayes to discuss President Biden’s speech on the threats to democracy posed by MAGA Republicans. Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Ginni Thomas pressed lawmakers in second state to overturn Biden's win: WaPo
Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, pressed lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory not only in Arizona, as previously reported, but also in a second battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records law. Washington Post reporter Emma Brown discusses.Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett on Trump pardon offers: ‘I’m glad he said it, now we know it’
As President Biden makes clear the difference between reasonable Republicans and their MAGA counterparts, Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett joins Ali Velshi to explain why making that distinction is important and why both parties need to take Trump at his word when he says he wants to pardon insurrectionists. “If he should run for president, I know and hope that every democratic candidate will play that in a loop, so the American people understand that we have an individual who wants to be president who agrees with insurrection and potential overthrow of the government if he doesn't get his way.”Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters
Senator Amy Klobuchar tells Alex Wagner that contrary to some polling, her sense from American voters is that the national security implications of Donald Trump's disregard for proper handling of the nation's secrets will sway some voters who might have otherwise been inclined to vote for a Republican candidate. Sept. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
New doc looks at how GOP leadership traded rule of law for political power
Award-winning filmmaker Michael Kirk sits down with host Ali Velshi to discuss his new investigative film, “Lies, Politics and Democracy.” FRONTLINE kicks off its new season on September 6th with a special premiere of the powerful new film investigating Trump’s influence on the Republican Party and the mounting threats to American democracy. The two hour special features interviews with renowned scholars, journalists and key figures in the conservative movement who sounded the alarm about the dangers of acquiescing to Trump’s authoritarian bent. These experts argue that the Republican leadership sold the party’s values in return for political wins even as the twice-impeached president incited the worst elements of the far-right. "The calculation they’ve made is if they want to get reelected, they have to sign on with Donald Trump-- even in the face of their own knowledge that the Big Lie is a big lie,” Kirk tells Velshi.Sept. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Moulton: U.S. must fulfill promise to Afghan interpreters that ‘we would have their backs’
Congressman Seth Moulton (D-MA), a former Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq, joins Andrea Mitchell to share the important role local translators play for U.S. troops abroad and why he thinks more must be done to support Afghan translators who were left behind when U.S. troops pulled out of Afghanistan. “That deal that we made with them was that they could put their lives in our hands, that we would have their backs and get them out to safety if the time came,” says Moulton. “And we have yet to live up to that promise.”Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Multiple GOP inquisitions await if party takes control of House
Author Robert Kuttner joins Morning Joe to discuss why Republicans are salivating over the prospect of taking control of the House.Sept. 2, 2022.
