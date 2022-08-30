Read full article on original website
Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave
Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
SoCal's heat wave continues Sunday, with excessive heat warning in effect through next week
Although the prolonged heat wave is continuing in Southern California through next week, temps are going shoot back up again over the weekend.
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
Think it’s hot where you live? Imagine working in Coachella. No, not the music festival, but the city known for its agriculture in eastern Riverside County. Temperatures there are brutal, as even during the morning hours, triple digits in the summer are common. Guadalupe Garcia, who works picking produce, said she tries escaping the hottest […]
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
15 Best Restaurants in Riverside, CA (with Photos & Free Maps)
RThese are the best restaurants in Riverside, California, so look no further if you’re looking for a nice spot to eat. Additionally, they provide a variety of settings and menu choices that improve the eating experience in Riverside. So why are you still waiting? Make your reservations right away and indulge in some delectable cuisine!
Scheduled Power Outages Amid Heat Wave, Where and Tips to Prepare
Southern California Edison (SCE) has more than 1,300 scheduled maintenance outages during this heat wave and many of their customers are uneasy. These planned outages are scheduled to happen overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Even then, temperatures are still in the triple digits in the early morning hours.
California’s Extreme Heat closes a farmer’s market
The City of Redlands has canceled its Saturday Morning Farmer’s Market due to the Extreme Heat Warning in the area. Temperatures for Saturday are expected to reach 109 degrees, according to Accuweather. The city will open multiple cooling sites, which will be available during Labor Day weekend, to help residents beat the heat. Community members […]
Planned Maintenance Outages Raise Concerns During Extreme Heat
“I think there’s a lot of people that are concerned, but they don’t know where to go.”. Shawn Ellington is just one of many concerned about these planned outages. Not for herself, but for her parents. “Elderly people live alone, a lot of them. They have no way...
Inland Empire PMI dips below 50
The Inland Empire’s purchasing managers index was 49 in August, down from 53 in July and below 50 for the first time in nearly two years, according to data released by the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino. That’s the not-so-good news in...
Temperature’s Rising, It Isn't Surprising… But Surely Alarming
How this latest heat wave is linked to the climate emergency.
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave
Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
Downed aircraft closes Brackett Field Airport in La Verne
A small aircraft went down Saturday morning a Brackett Field Airport in La Verne. Images provided by the La Verne Fire Department showed the damaged aircraft on its side on what appeared to be one of the airport’s runways. The plane was badly damaged with glass and parts strewn across the ground. Only minor injuries […]
Excessive Heat Warning issued September 1 at 1:04PM PDT until September 6 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 91 to 101. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County. Mountains below 6000 feet. * WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those. working or participating in...
$7M PSP baggage system needs replacing after 1 year
Palm Springs International Airport is facing issues with its multi-million dollar baggage handling system, despite it being just more than 1 year old. Last week, Palm Springs was named one of the fastest growing airports in the country. PSP officials project 2022 to be the busiest year on record. Some of that growth, airport officials The post $7M PSP baggage system needs replacing after 1 year appeared first on KESQ.
Heat wave hits Southern California: What you need to know
The heat wave has arrived The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning extending from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Monday for most of Southern California, including Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, Orange County, San Bernardino County, the Santa Clarita Valley and many other communities as a […]
Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave
LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
Walter Clark Legal Group To Pay For Rides During Labor Day Weekend
(CNS) – A legal group will pay for rides during Labor Day weekend starting Friday to prevent drunk driving. The Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse one ride taken in a car, Uber or Lyft nightly between 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday to Monday. “SB 930, which would...
Overall COVID Patient Count Rises in Riverside County, But Fewer in ICU
(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County climbed this week, though fewer of them were under intensive care, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 146, up...
