Oakland police release photo of robbery, attempted rape suspect at large
Police say the victim was walking down the street when the man, armed with a gun, approached from behind and tackled the victim to the ground and began sexually assaulting them.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police sergeant under fire for arresting Latino drug dealing suspects
SAN FRANCISCO - Sgt. Daniel Solorzano said he's spent 12 of his 14 years with the San Francisco Police Department working in the Tenderloin. On Thursday, KTVU got the chance to see the work he's doing on the streets. It was a closeup look at San Francisco's war on drugs...
40-year-old man arrested after robbing 3 SF Bay Area banks, police say
A 40-year-old man allegedly went on an East Bay bank robbery spree that included stops in Berkeley, Dublin and Walnut Creek.
NBC Bay Area
Three People Arrested in Foster City Rolex Robbery: Police
Police arrested three people in connection with a robbery of a Foster City man's Rolex watch, officials said Friday. According to Foster City police, officers arrested Alexandra Gheorghe,18, Cau Miclescu, 22, and Robert Miclescu, 30, in the Sacramento County city of Galt Friday. The 85-year-old man told NBC Bay Area...
Man grabs girl, 14, in attempted kidnapping near Bay Area school, police say
A 14-year-old girl broke away from the grip of a man who grabbed her as she walked to her school, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
crimevoice.com
Suspects in Custody for Allegedly Robbing a Sheriff’s Office Deputy
OAKLAND — Two men are in custody for allegedly robbing a Rolex watch from an off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Both suspects are due to appear in court for a plea hearing on September 2. Raymond Barbosa, 21 of Oakland, and Daryl Caldwell, 23 of Antioch, were...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 29-Sept. 1
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 29-Sept....
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
padailypost.com
Rolex ripped from man’s arm; three arrests
Police have arrested three people accused of robbing an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex in Foster City in a theft similar to ones in Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Atherton. The similarities in the robberies is that the thieves put fake jewelry on the victim, and then try to remove a valuable ring or watch.
vallejosun.com
Body cam video shows Solano deputy kill Jason Thompson
VALLEJO – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage late Friday of deputies’ fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jason Thompson in Vallejo on Father’s Day. The release comes in response to a public records request from the Vallejo Sun. The sheriff’s office delayed release of...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man, 18, charged with 2 armed robberies and a vehicle theft
A local man has been charged with a mini-crime spree in Berkeley in June involving two armed robberies and a separate vehicle theft, according to authorities and court papers. On Thursday morning, Berkeley robbery detectives made a second arrest in the case as well. Available details of that arrest, which took place in Oakland, have been limited because the suspect was a juvenile at the time of the crimes, BPD told Berkeleyside.
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's 27th homicide of the year. At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
CHP releases image of possible suspect vehicles in Jasper Wu shooting
OAKLAND Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol released a picture of two cars (above) that are believed to be involved in the shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu. Wu was 23 months old when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Interstate-880 on Nov. 6, 2021. One of the vehicles is believed […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family remembers 83-year-old patriarch killed by hit-and-run driver in West Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An 83-year-old man loved by his family and community was remembered Wednesday evening at a vigil held near the intersection where he was killed in West Oakland by a hit-and-run driver. Willie Jackson was one of three people killed in traffic collision in recent weeks. A citizen...
12-year-old shot in Pittsburg road rage incident
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) said on Facebook. A suspect has been taken into custody for the shooting, police said. Officers were called to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue scene at 1:54 p.m. […]
East Oakland illegal casino bust nets firearms, 15 pounds of marijuana
OAKLAND – Semiautomatic firearms, along with drugs and cash, were seized after police said they busted another illegal casino in East Oakland.Officers executed a search warrant on the 1900 block of 17th Avenue on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation prompted by complaints by members of the community.During the search, police said they recovered four semiautomatic firearms and 15 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with 12 gaming machines and $3,000 cash. Police also detained four people. Their identities were not released.Additional details about the bust were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing.Over the past 14 months, police said they have shut down multiple illegal gambling operations in the area, seizing guns and drugs in the process. Warrants have been served on establishments located on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, the 1400 block of 17th Avenue and the 2300 block of East 16th Street.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3728.
Oakland police searching for attempted rape suspect
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police detectives requested the public's help Wednesday searching for suspect in an attempted rape over the weekend.On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an attack on the 2900 block of Parker Avenue. Responding officers found the victim, who said her attacker tackled her and tried to sexually assault her."The victim screamed for help and this caused the individual to run away with the victim's cell phone," Oakland police wrote in a statement. Police said the attack appeared completely random. Officers did not arrest the suspect but described gmas a Black male in his 30's, 5'10" tall. He was wearing a blue beanie, a red jacket, dark pants, and red shoes.If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows anything about this case, officers request that they contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
Bay Area community outraged that missing teen only now publicly reported
14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada has been missing since Aug. 8.
