Highway 30 Coalition Proposes Rural Four from Ogden to Carroll
The Highway 30 Coalition is finishing up an economic impact study regarding two portions of the highway to four-laned. Highway 30 Coalition President Adam Schweers says they want to see two 40-mile stretches of the highway be four-lane, including from Ogden to Carroll and Lisbon to DeWitt. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio these two segments, along with advocating for a four-lane bypass with Missouri Valley, have been identified by the Iowa Department of Transportation as priority sections.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
Scott County men must pay $90K, clean up 2,000 tires at QC property
A judge has ordered two Scott County men to pay $90,000 in penalties and to clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport. Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop depositing tires and remove all tires within 60 days, according to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, announced Thursday by the Iowa Attorney General’s office. Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
Fair Oaks Foods Breaks Ground on Davenport Bacon Factory
This afternoon in northwest Davenport, Fair Oaks Foods held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new, 150-thousand square foot plant. Joe Freda, Fair Oaks Foods Chief Operating Officer, says in early 2024, the company will begin hiring nearly 250 employees to work at the highly automated plant. Tami Petsche, from the...
Governor Reynolds Responds to Texas’ Bussed Migrant “Wish List”
[UPDATE]: According to KCRG, in response to news of Texas Governor Greg Abbott making Iowa City a "wishlist" destination for migrants being bussed away from his state, Iowa Governor Reynolds confirmed in a message that "no migrants will be coming to Iowa from Texas". The Iowa Catholic Worker Housse organization says they remain prepared to take them in should they arrive.
Two Eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed For Good
Something is wrong. A trend is continuing and it needs to stop. Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants continue to close and it's getting harder to order my favorite food in the world. A Happy Joe's taco supreme pizza. Yes, I know that other places make taco pizzas. But it is my opinion that no one can touch the magic of a Happy Joe's taco pizza. Unfortunately, two more Eastern Iowa Happy Joe's locations shut their doors this week.
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
Iowa teen charged with murdering teacher gets new trial date
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — One of the Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher got a new trial date Thursday. Seventeen-year-old Willard Miller will now go to court in Pottawattamie County on March 20 — an evidentiary hearing is planned for Nov. 2. A judge...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
State Troopers Arrest Four in Huge Drug Bust on Interstate 80
A traffic stop for a license plate violation ended up being a gigantic drug bust for state troopers earlier this week. It all happened at around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a traffic stop involving a Nissan Rouge was executed about 40 miles west of Lincoln, Nebraska. During the stop, a K9 with the Nebraska State Patrol picked up on the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill
A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
Police investigating gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
IC Police increase school presence at City High after students approached by men last week
The Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. The Daily Iowan reports that a student was reportedly approached by two white males on Lucas Street when walking home after school. They allegedly asked if the student wanted to play a game. The student declined and quickly headed home to notify their parents, who contacted police.
Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
