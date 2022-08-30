The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

3 DAYS AGO